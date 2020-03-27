It’s time to pull on our Superman suits, Colorado Springs, we’re about to save the world again. Soldiers from Fort Carson are rushing to the rescue of overtaxed hospital systems in Washington state.
U.S. Northern Command is parceling out military help around the country and leading the fight against coronavirus. Everybody else is keeping the continent safe from attack while their colleagues quell the virus.
It’s a role Colorado Springs is built to play. When the nation needs help, the phone rings here. Northern Command, established after the 9/11 attacks, is where the United States comes when it needs help. And the military has a lot to offer.
In the coronavirus crisis, the military brings expertise in operating medical care under the threat of natural or manmade biological threats.
They have the gear to keep themselves and patients safe. And they’re incredibly qualified to do what they’re heading out to accomplish: providing critical care amid a crisis. Northern Command has also orchestrated the call-up of other hospital units who are being sent to where the virus has hit the hardest.
Navy hospital ships will join their Army hospital colleagues on this new battlefield. And they will win.
And they’re far from the only heroes here.
Take the troops in the military’s newest service, Space Force.
With most of the nation working from home these days, it’s easy to forget about the Global Positioning System that’s run by airmen at Schriever Air Force Base. When you have no places to go, who needs navigation?
The short answer: everybody. The timing signals beamed down from GPS satellites are used to control the timing and sequencing of those billions of packets of data that flow over the internet. So, no Space Force would mean no email or teleconferences.
Airmen at Schriever are also keeping the military connected through the crisis.
On Thursday, they rocketed a high-frequency communications satellite to orbit that will keep leaders connected to the airmen and sailors who control America’s stockpile of nuclear missiles. Also still on the job: the National Guard unit that keeps America safe from missile attack.
From Colorado Springs, the 100th Missile Defense Brigade controls interceptors that can knock incoming enemy warheads from the edge of space. When you’re hiding at home, it’s nice to know that home is a safe place to be.
The Pentagon has spent billions every year making Colorado Springs the town that will save a nation in times or crisis. But all of that money would accomplish little if Colorado Springs wasn’t such a friendly place to all those superheroes who live here.
So, when you see one of your uniform-wearing neighbors heading out to save the world, give them a wave or a few words of encouragement from a safe distance.
We don’t, after all, want Superman getting sick.
Contact Tom Roeder: 636-0240