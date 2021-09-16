Long-planned road improvements around Fort Carson will begin as soon as next week to speed traffic along the post's northern edge and ease a morning traffic tangle that routinely backs up Mesa Ridge Parkway and Interstate 25 on its east side.
The most visible of the projects is the replacement of the two Interstate 25 overpasses at South Academy Boulevard. The other project improves Charter Oak Ranch Road and access to Fort Carson’s Gate 19, taking pressure off Gate 20 of Mesa Rdge Parkway that's now the site of morning back-ups.
The projects are part of the Military Access, Mobility and Safety Improvement Project. Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor SEMA Construction will be doing the work.
“The City of Colorado Springs is delighted that these much needed transportation projects are moving forward," Mayor John Suthers said in a statement. “I would ask motorists that are inconvenienced during the construction phase to keep in mind that the projects will improve access to and from military installations and thereby enhance our national defense.”
The Colorado Department of Transportation said the work will improve safety and reduce crashes.
“An efficient road network is critical for national defense access and is part of the foundational mission of our interstate system,” the agency's executive director Shoshana Lew said in a statement.
I-25 improvements will occur along a 8-mile stretch between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue, where soldiers exit to access Fort Carson’s Gate 19.
By improving Charter Oak Ranch Road and access to Gate 19, it’s hoped that will reduce traffic at Gate 20 by 25%, saving troops time.
The military roads program is partially funded through an $18 million federal grant and includes projects on I-25, Colorado Highway 94, South Academy Boulevard and Charter Oak Ranch Road.
State transportation officials said “these improvements will strengthen and enhance the redundancy of strategic movement between the nationally significant El Paso County military installations of Fort Carson, Peterson Space Force Base, Cheyenne Mountain Space Force Station and Schriever Space Force Base.”