Roads, stormwater drainage and wildfire threats arose as key issues in a new study of land use around El Paso County's five military bases.
The four-year study released Friday could spur changes, thanks to a $500,000 Pentagon grant awarded to the Pikes Peak Area Council of Governments to push implementation of the document's recommendations.
Years of community meetings for the study brought together military brass, local officials, community groups and residents.
"More and more people are recognizing how important this issue is," said Brian Potts, who led the effort for the PPACG.
The Pentagon paid for the study, which addresses ongoing worries for local bases, including zoning that can put neighbors in the path of flight training or loud artillery fire.
Potts said working with the military to establish buffer zones around bases and coordinating with local governments to address zoning can alleviate encroachment that threatens military missions.
Roads are another concern for bases. While much work has been done in recent years to improve access to Fort Carson, for instance, one gate near Butts Army Airfield still must be accessed on an unpaved road.
"Adequate transportation will affect development and services for military installations and drive adjacent land uses that can affect their missions," the study found.
The region's wildfire danger is ongoing, as illustrated last spring when Army training sparked a blaze that ravaged the county's southern end.
"Fires affect buildings and infrastructure and damage watersheds and other natural areas," the study said. "This can also result in flash flooding and mudslides."
And stormwater drainage has been a perpetual headache, most recently with Colorado Springs trying to negotiate its way out of a lawsuit brought by the Environmental Protection Agency and state health department over the city's inadequate drainage system.
The study identifies problems but doesn't offer firm solutions. Instead, it suggests partnerships that can attack problems to help the military and wider community.
Potts said the next step is to create a committee of military and community leaders who can collaborate on plans to address issues.
"Working to maximize the effectiveness of coordination across multiple military installations, local jurisdictions, community organizations, and residents is crucial to effectively address ... challenges," the study found.
The study has its origins in the budget-cutting Obama years, as the Pentagon cut billions and downsized the Army and Air Force. Pushed by local military boosters and U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs, the study was designed to fix issues before the Pentagon could use them a reason to cut troops in the region or close local bases.
But it also could come in handy as Pentagon budgets grow under the Trump administration, with military spending targeted to hit $750 billion in 2020.
The show of cooperation between bases and local authorities also is crucial as Colorado Springs battles to house the new U.S. Space Command.
The unit is being formed here, but the Pentagon will pick from six finalists to determine the long-term home for the 1,400 troops who will oversee the space work of all military branches.
Colorado Springs is home to three of the six finalists: Schriever and Peterson Air Force Bases and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station.
Buckley Air Force Base in Aurora, Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and Alabama's Redstone Arsenal round out the finalists.
Potts said the years-long study process allowed local leaders and military brass to forge bonds that will result in initiatives putting the region's bases on better footing.
"There is more reason for optimism," he said.