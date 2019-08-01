Even as a peace process grinds ahead to end the war in Afghanistan, it has become a more violent place and the insurgents are getting better at their job, a report by the Pentagon’s Afghanistan watchdog found.
Attacks were up 66 percent, and 43 percent of insurgent attacks were deemed “effective” — a 17-percentage-point increase in the enemy’s success rate, the Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction found.
The spike in violence comes as Afghan security forces see their strength trickling away. The watchdog reported Afghan security forces had just 77 percent of the forces they need, and the gap grew by 10 percent in the past three months, the report found.
The reports, released every three months, have drawn ire from the Trump administration, because they point out problems rather than successes. But examining the 18-year-old war has never been more important.
The administration wants to make a peace deal by Sept. 1, and many worry whether Afghanistan’s government can stand on its own after the U.S. pulls back some or all of the 16,000 troops now backing the Kabul government and training its troops.
The report found that for Afghanistan to succeed, continued U.S. support is key.
While Afghanistan has seen improvements in the years since the U.S. invaded, many parts of the Kabul government continue to drag their feet, the report found.
“Nearly 2.6 million girls are out of school in Afghanistan, according to the Afghan government,” the report found.
