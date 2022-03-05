There's seemingly little downtime in the lives of the students nominated by congressional Rep. Doug Lamborn to go to one of the country's prestigious military service academies.
But Saturday's ceremony at the National Museum of World War II Aviation, recognizing the achievement of the students, was an opportunity to pause, be thankful and reflect on the hard work to get to this level before taking on even tougher tasks as the academies mold them into potential leaders of America.
"I was very relieved to hear that I was a nominee and I was just hoping and praying that I would receive an appointment," said Ryan Flaherty, who received a nomination to attend the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., where he hopes to become a pilot.
A current student of The Classical Academy, Flaherty's days are jam-packed, said his father, Tom.
Flaherty wakes up at around 5 a.m. to get a workout in with no persuasion from his parents. He often doesn't get back home until 8 or 9 p.m., given that he is class president. He plays lacrosse and runs track, has a job and also spends time with those younger than him at his church.
"It feels like just the culmination of a lot of hard work, a lot of prayer, a lot of guidance and support from family and friends and [I] just feel overwhelmingly blessed," his mother Judy said.
For Lewis-Palmer basketball star Griffin Greenwood, who is headed to the Air Force Academy, the opportunity is the fulfillment of a family legacy.
"I always say it's a full circle moment just being able to be the last one in my family to complete this Air Force legacy," she said. "My dad's still in. My mom went to the Academy and served eight years active, two years reserves. My brother's at the Academy. So for me to be the last one to be able to go is very awesome."
Greenwood, who volunteers and enjoys singing and playing piano, isn't committed to a single field but is leaning toward a STEM career at the academy, perhaps with a focus in biology or chemistry.
Greenwood and Flaherty are two of many students with an impressive resume in one of the most competitive districts for service nominations. According to Lamborn's office, 94 students applied for a nomination. Fifty-eight of them are members of the National Honor Society; 80 are in some sort of leadership role at their schools, either as class presidents, class officers, student council or captains of a sports team; 27 are involved in Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps programs; and 11 have attained the rank of Eagle Scout.
Lamborn's office applies a metric system that awards scores for good grades, good ACT and SAT test scores, leadership ability, overcoming obstacles in life, and recommendations for those who know the students well. The congressman gets to nominate 40 students total, 10 to each service academy.
"These are some of our best and brightest young men and women in our community, and it's really a heartwarming ceremony," Lamborn said. "They and their families are excited about the future, and it's great that I can play a part in that. It's one of the most fun and exciting things that I get to do as a congressman."
Lamborn, fresh off a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, said the current situation in Eastern Europe serves as a reminder that these students could be called to serve their country.
"Given the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine right now, the unprovoked invasion by Russia, we see that warfare, unfortunately, is still part of the human story, and so the people that are going to service academies, they may put their lives on the line in the future," Lamborn said. "So I will applaud them for their willingness to put everything on the line in the service of their country."