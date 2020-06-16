Kenneth Allen

1st Lt. Kenneth Allen, 27, died in a routine training accident that took place at at 9:40 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020. The cause of the F-15C Eagle crash is under investigation. Photo courtesy U.S. Air Force Academy.

A recent Air Force Academy graduate  died after his fighter crashed off the coast of northern England during a training mission.

First Lt. Kenneth "Kage" Allen, a 2017 academy graduate,died at 9:40 a.m. Monday, the Associated Press reported. The cause of the F-15C Eagle crash is under investigation.

Allen, a Utah native, was assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing at the Royal Air Force’s Lakenheath base since February. He was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron," said Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander. “The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.’’

The 48th Fighter Wing shared an image of three jets in flight on Monday morning.

The wing has been running a series of training exercises over the North Sea in conjunction with North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies.

Allen is survived by his wife, Hannah Allen, and his parents.

"He is gone. I’m shaking," his wife posted to Facebook on Monday. "Kage was perfect, never been treated with more love and respect in my life. He was my absolute best friend."

On Tuesday she posted a video of him singing Jim Croce's "Time in a Bottle," indicating that the song was the last he sang for her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

