A recent Air Force Academy graduate died after his fighter crashed off the coast of northern England during a training mission.
First Lt. Kenneth "Kage" Allen, a 2017 academy graduate,died at 9:40 a.m. Monday, the Associated Press reported. The cause of the F-15C Eagle crash is under investigation.
One our recent graduates, 1st Lt. Kenneth "Kage" Allen, was killed when his aircraft crashed during a training mission. Please join us in grieving this great loss to our Air Force and graduate community. A toast. https://t.co/lOZNAjg5xg pic.twitter.com/AYTP9TRfHk— U.S. Air Force Academy (@AF_Academy) June 16, 2020
Allen, a Utah native, was assigned to the 48th Fighter Wing at the Royal Air Force’s Lakenheath base since February. He was the assistant chief of weapons and tactics for the 493rd Fighter Squadron.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lt. Allen, and mourn with his family and his fellow Reapers in the 493rd Fighter Squadron," said Col. Will Marshall, 48th Fighter Wing commander. “The tremendous outpouring of love and support from our communities has been a ray of light in this time of darkness.’’
The 48th Fighter Wing shared an image of three jets in flight on Monday morning.
The wing has been running a series of training exercises over the North Sea in conjunction with North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies.
Ready to take on Monday like...#WeAreLiberty! #ReadyAF pic.twitter.com/QrwCrHp5bv— RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020
The pilot of the downed F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing has been located, and confirmed deceased.This is a tragic loss for the 48th Fighter Wing community, and our deepest condolences go out to the pilot's family and the 493rd Fighter Squadron.https://t.co/GwCWFwImaS— RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020
Allen is survived by his wife, Hannah Allen, and his parents.
"He is gone. I’m shaking," his wife posted to Facebook on Monday. "Kage was perfect, never been treated with more love and respect in my life. He was my absolute best friend."
On Tuesday she posted a video of him singing Jim Croce's "Time in a Bottle," indicating that the song was the last he sang for her.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.