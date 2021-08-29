The Air Force Research Laboratory continually works to deliver new technologies to its warfighters.
Maj. Gen. Heather Pringle, commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory, talked about the lab and its efforts to make it easier for industry partnerships Thursday while speaking at the 36th annual Space Symposium at The Broadmoor hotel.
“As a world class research and development center, AFRL will lead, develop, discover and deliver technology to warfighters,” Pringle said. “I always get a kick saying that we blow things up, we shoot lasers, we build robots, we launch rockets and we code like crazy.
“We discover the science that leads to the development of innovative breakthroughs and we push the boundaries of technology.
The lab – headquartered at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio – employees about 6,500 people with roughly 5,400 civilians and 1,100 military personnel, of which roughly 700 are guardians, according to Pringle, a 1991 Air Force Academy graduate.
Pringle oversees a $3 billion Air Force science and technology program and another $3 billion in external funding for research and development.
Some of that funding goes to the Catalyst Campus just east of downtown Colorado Springs where space and cybersecurity startups are innovating on new technologies.
“When it comes to science and technology, I take our role very seriously and I believe that it is non-negotiable that we purse game-changing technologies for both airmen and guardians,” Pringle said.
“Today’s global threats require multi-disciplinary solutions that function across multiple domains. Technologies such as quantum computing, artificial intelligence, microelectronics. I can’t wait to see the next generation of technologies that we develop together.”