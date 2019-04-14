It has been a big month at the Pueblo Chemical Depot, where leaders last week told international inspectors that they have destroyed a quarter of the last remaining American stockpile of mustard gas weapons.
The heavily automated plant at the depot rips open shells loaded with the chemical agent that have been in storage since the Cold War. Despite a series of problems that have led to lengthy delays, more than 112,000 155 mm artillery shells loaded with the gas have been destroyed.
“With the destruction of each 155 mm munition, we also eliminate 11.7 pounds of mustard agent,” Walton Levi, acting project manager at the depot, said in an email. “Destroying more than 112,400 projectiles in the plant also marks the eradication of more than 660 U.S. tons of mustard agent, and that amount exceeds 25 percent of the more than 2,600 U.S. tons in the (depot) chemical stockpile.”
The depot’s destruction facility was built after the United States joined a treaty that banned the weapons and mandated their destruction. Under the agreement, the U.S. stockpile was mandated to be destroyed by 2007, but Pueblo has faced a string of delays in building and operating the robotic plant that rips the weapons open, washes out the mustard gas and neutralizes it.
Last week, international inspectors toured the facility to ensure it was on track to get the more than 600,000 remaining chemical shells destroyed.
“This important visit allows representatives from the (treaty) council to observe the Army’s safe and secure storage of the largest remaining U.S. chemical weapons stockpile and the Army’s support to completing destruction operations in accordance with our international treaty obligations,” Col. Christopher Grice, the depot’s commander, said in an email.
The depot destroyed its first shells in 2015 and began full-scale operations in 2016. The plant to destroy the shells, though, was shut down for months in late 2016 after leaders discovered leaks in a storage tank that contained the neutralized remnants of the mustard gas chemicals.
Now, as the plant finishes the destruction of the 155 mm shells, workers are readying to destroy two other kinds of chemical munitions: 4.2-inch mortar shells and 105 mm artillery shells.
After chemical weapons were heavily used in World War I, nations including the United States agreed to ban their use.
Still, the U.S. kept a stockpile of the weapons in case an enemy broke the treaty. The Pueblo shells were manufactured in the 1950s as a hedge against Soviet chemical weapons. They were never used in battle.
Under a congressional deadline, the plant must destroy all of the shells before 2024.
“While we still have much work ahead of us, this achievement demonstrates our continued commitment to the international community to safely eliminate all chemical weapons in the U.S. inventory,” Levi, the project manager, said in his email.
Contact Tom Roeder: 636-0240 Twitter: @xroederx