The final round of America's largest stockpile of Cold War-era mustard gas shells has been destroyed, bringing the country closer to fulfilling a nearly three-decade-old treaty banning chemical weapons, the U.S. Army announced Thursday.

The Pueblo Chemical Depot, about 20 miles east of Pueblo, is one of two facilities left in the United States with chemical munitions and chemical material. The depot has stored three munition types 155 mm projectiles, 105 mm projectiles and 4.2-inch mortar rounds since the early 1950s.

Bechtel, a Department of Defense contractor, began decommissioning more than 780,000 mustard agent-filled shells in 2015 and completed the long-awaited effort Friday, ultimately destroying over 2,600 tons of the agent, the press release said.

“We achieved this thanks to the professionalism, commitment and dedication of our workforce, which has made the local communities, Pueblo, the State of Colorado and the nation safer," Walton Levi, the depot's project manager, said in the release. "We have fulfilled Colorado’s commitment to the nation and the international community."

Mustard gas was first used during World War I, after which most countries vowed not to use the weapon. But some, including the United States and Soviet Union, kept stockpiles at hand during the Cold War.

Robots at the Pueblo depot would rip open shells and wash away chemical agents, neutralizing molecules with hot water and a caustic solution into a biodegradable product.

Some of the 4.2-inch mortar rounds, which could not be run through the robotic plant, were destroyed in separate chambers using explosives, the press release said.

The Pueblo depot's final destruction of the shells brings the U.S. a crucial step closer to fulfilling the 1993 international Chemical Weapons Convention treaty that banned chemical weapons use and called for the destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles by 2007.

Several delays pushed the deadline to Sept. 30, 2023. The other stockpile site, located in Kentucky, is expected to finish its own destruction process by the deadline as well, the release said.

The depot is now set to close in a process that could last three or four years, officials said.

Local redevelopment authority PuebloPlex is set to take over the site, which has more than 5 million square feet of facilities. including more than 125 buildings and warehouses, 600 partially buried storage igloos, 130 miles of paved roadways and more than 40 miles of rail, according to past reporting by The Gazette.