Col. Jason Lacroix, the commander of the U.S. Army Pueblo Chemical Depot, has been suspended pending the results of an internal investigation, Justine Barati, spokeswoman for Joint Munitions Command, confirmed in an email.

It wasn't immediately clear why the military was investigating Lacroix, and Barati did not give a timeline for the probe.

In June 2021, Lacroix took over leadership of the depot, where crews are decommissioning mustard gas shells. He is the 39th commander to serve at the depot since it opened in 1942.

The depot's Deputy Commander Sheila Johnson is in charge of the plant during the investigation into Lacroix, said Michael Brock, a spokesman for the depot.

Before serving in Pueblo, Lacroix was a senior military adviser for the deputy assistant secretary of defense for countering weapons of mass destruction, according to a news release.

Immediately before that he served as a plans officer within Army Futures Command.

The Pueblo Chemical Depot has been decommissioning mustard gas rounds since about 2015 and expects to finish in 2023.

Bechtel, a Department of Defense contractor, is decommissioning the rounds to meet an international treaty that banned chemical weapons use in 1993 and called for the destruction of chemical weapons stockpiles by 2007, The Gazette reported previously.