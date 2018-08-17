A former Colorado Springs priest and Air Force chaplain is among the hundreds of clergymen accused of child sex abuse in an explosive report this week from a Pennsylvania grand jury.
Among those implicated in assaults on children in Pennsylvania is retired Air Force Col. Stephen Edward Jeselnick, 67, of Colorado Springs.
Three adult brothers told grand jury investigators that Jeselnick was a parish priest in Meadeville, Pa., in the late 1970s when he repeatedly sexually assaulted them as children, in their home and at church. No criminal charges are possible because the time in which they could be filed had run out before the allegations were made.
The complaints were lodged in 2017, the grand jury report says.
Jeselnick served at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Colorado Springs as an assistant pastor from 1983 to 1985, during which he was criticized for his “controlling” style, but wasn’t accused of sexual impropriety, church officials told the newspaper.
“The Diocese of Colorado Springs has never received a report or complaint that Jeselnick engaged in sexual misconduct during the 28 months he served in the Colorado Springs parish, the diocese said in a news release.
After joining the Air Force as a chaplain, Jeselnick returned to the Pikes Peak region in 2010, where he served in the chaplaincy at U.S. Northern Command at Peterson Air Force Base until his retirement that year, military records show.
According to a Department of Defense contract list, Jeselnick was paid $16,275 as a part-time chaplain at the Air Force Academy in 2010-2011, although an academy spokesman said Friday he wasn’t able to confirm that.
The grand jury report does not mention allegations against Jeselnick outside Pennsylvania. However, news reports published in the Meadeville Tribune in 2008 related the story of a man who said Jeselnick coerced him into having sex in 1980, causing decades of personal turmoil. The man, who was 20 at the time, went to Jeselnick for help during a family crisis and never recovered from what he described as inappropriate conduct by his parish priest, he told the Meadeville paper.
The grand jury said Jeselnick faced similar allegations from another man “over the age of legal adulthood,” though further details weren’t disclosed.
The 2008 news reports raise questions about vetting by the military prior to Jeselnick’s assignment to Northcom and the Air Force Academy. Air Force representatives did not immediately respond to questions about whether they knew of the public reports about Jeselnick.
Repeated attempts to reach Jeselnick for comment Thursday and Friday were unsuccessful. He is part owner of a $980,000 home in a gated community at Kissing Camels Golf Course, El Paso County Assessor’s Office records show.
The Pennsylvania grand jury investigation was overseen by the state Attorney General’s Office and marks one of the most extensive probes into church sex abuse in U.S. history. A 1,600-page report concluded that as many as 1,000 children were abused by priests over seven decades in that state. The report alleged that a cover-up by Pennsylvania church leaders could have concealed the abuse of hundreds more children.
The Catholic Church has been under scrutiny for decades amid allegations it kept abuse secret by moving priests around the country without relaying past allegations.
Church officials in Colorado Springs say that never happened here — the founding bishop of the Colorado Springs diocese, Bishop Richard Hanefin, had no tolerance for sexual impropriety by ordained members of the church.
Hanefin played a role in firing Jeselnick after receiving letters of complaint about his communication style and domineering personality, said Martin Nussbaum, a Colorado Springs attorney who represents the diocese.
Jeselnick came to Colorado after serving as a priest in Pennsylvania. Officials at his home diocese in Erie, Pa., did not report complaints of sexual impropriety before his arrival, Nussbaum said.
“He had a clean record, as far as we were told,” Nussbaum said, adding he spoke to Hanefin on Thursday, and the former bishop told him he had concerns that Jeselnick had sown discord among his parishioners.
Church officials said they were barred by privacy concerns from saying more.
After Jeselnick was denied a place in the Colorado Springs diocese in 1985, he had no contacts with church officials here.
However, the diocese received a letter in 2003 from a man alleging that Jeselnick took advantage of him in 1980 when he was an adult — apparently the same incident documented by the Meadeville, Pa., newspaper five years later.
That incident spawned a 2005 civil settlement in which Jeselnick agreed to pay the man $25,000, the Meadeville Tribune reported. Jeselnick’s attorney at the time, Brian Balenson, said in a letter accompanying the agreement that Jeselnick thought the encounters “were free will,” the newspaper said. Balenson did not respond to an email seeking comment on Friday.
Until 2017, Jeselnick’s home diocese in Erie, Pa., had no record of “situations with minors” involving Jeselnick, Solberg said. By then, the diocese had already cut ties with Jeselnick.
The Erie diocese provides therapy at no cost to those alleging they were abused by priests under its supervision, regardless of whether charges are filed, Solberg said.
The grand jury report says Jeselnick was defrocked in 2014, after he requested a letter of suitability for ministry from the newly appointed bishop of Erie, Lawrence Persico.
“After reviewing his file and doing an internet search, Persico denied Jeselnick’s faculties as a priest and informed him that he will never again be granted permission to serve in public ministry,” the grand jury report says.
In the Colorado Springs diocese, allegations of improper activity involving children are reported to law enforcement and church hierarchy, said Ed Gaffney, director of Child and Youth Protection.
“When an allegation comes in, we don’t weigh credibility. It’s not our job,” said Gaffney, whose office handles abuse claims.
The diocese performs criminal background checks on anyone who works with children, repeating the checks every five years. Employees and volunteers also take mandatory training on how to spot grooming behaviors and other telltale signs.
Two priests have faced sex abuse allegations involving children since the Colorado Springs diocese was founded, said Deacon Doug Flinn, the diocese’s general counsel and chief of staff.
The first allegation came “early on” and involved a claim that a priest had been involved in sexual contact with a child prior to entering the priesthood, Flinn said. That priest admitted the contact and was expelled from the priesthood and barred from activity as a priest.
The other was Charles Robert Manning, who was acquitted in 2013 of coercing a 15-year-old boy into having sex. Manning no longer is a priest.
News of Jeselnick’s inclusion in the grand jury report comes as the Colorado Springs diocese is about to face an audit of its child protection measures.
Auditors with the National Office of Child and Youth Protection, part of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, are slated to arrive Monday for a stay of several days. Those audits are performed every three years, and reports are posted online for public review.
The Gazette’s Tom Roeder contributed to this story.