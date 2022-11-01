A prescribed burn is scheduled to take place at Fort Carson, according to post spokesperson Brandy Gill.

The Fort Carson and Colorado Springs fire departments and the Southern Colorado Fire Team will conduct the burn on an installation range beginning at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Gill said.

Smoke will most likely be visible along Colorado 115, Gill said, and that the burn is expected to conclude by 4 p.m.

"Community concerns" should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at 719-526-9849 or 719-526-1246.