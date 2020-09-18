Retired Army Col. Nanette Brédé Mueller was named the 2020 El Paso County veteran of the year for her role in helping separating service members find civilian work.
Mueller accepted the award Sept. 10 amid squeals of delight and ardent clapping at a socially distanced ceremony at Centennial Hall.
"What an honor," Mueller told those in attendance. "We are the mecca of veterans in this community. El Paso County is the third largest voting district for the veteran population in the nation. That makes this an amazing honor."
She was quick to praise fellow finalists Glen Cooper, James A. Reid and Martin L. Trujillo, noting that the competition was "so strong."
"Did you hear their resumés? They're fabulous," she said. "What they do for this community is incredibly remarkable. When veterans hang up their uniforms, they never stop serving. That's one of those facts I've figured out. They still continue to have a heart for service."
El Paso County Commissioner Mark Waller said narrowing the four finalists down to a winner was an "incredibly difficult decision."
"But even as difficult as it was, we were able to get it down to just one person," he said.
A news release from the county called Mueller a "difference-maker" for both her military service — which included a Washington, D.C., deployment after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and work under NORAD — and years of heavily involved volunteer work.
Mueller retired from the military in 2010 after 29 years in both the Army and the Army Reserves. Since then she has volunteered her time and talent to work surrounding the issues of career transition for veterans, as well as military spouse employment. She has served on the local and national Military Officers Association of America boards of directors and has received awards for her volunteer work with Employer Support of Guard and Reserve, according to the release.
She is perhaps best known for her work launching Prep Connect 360, a week-long seminar taught in conjunction with Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center and the Pikes Peak Workforce Center that helps prepare service members exiting the military for the civilian workforce. Since launching the program nearly a decade ago, it has produced nearly 800 graduates since, the release stated.
"It takes a community to help a veteran succeed in their transition into the civilian workforce," Mueller said. "I'm proud of how this community has helped so many veterans and military spouses with a hand up to succeed."