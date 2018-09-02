While the survey didn’t actually reference the 1984 blockbuster that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as an intelligent cyborg out to destroy mankind, it asked about the technology that could soon enable battlefield robots: artificial intelligence.
Brookings quizzed 2,000 adult internet users on the topic and found them lukewarm on battlefield use of the technology.
Artificial intelligence is a term that describes machines that can sense their environment and make decisions based on those factors. It’s a lot more difficult than it sounds. In 2004, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, for instance, challenged the high-technology world to come up with a self-driving vehicle using artificial intelligence. The top-scoring machine made it 7.5 miles on a 300-mile course.
While computers have gotten faster since then, they haven’t gotten much smarter. And artificial intelligence of the kind that would make a real Terminator hasn’t been invented. But the Brookings survey did reveal much about how people feel about that future. In addition to skepticism over whether smart robots should be used on the battlefield, respondents said they want robots that go into battle to have the same ethics as their human counterparts.
“Sixty-two percent believe that artificial intelligence should be guided by human values, while 21 percent do not and 17 percent are unsure,” Brookings said in a news release.
Rand: Buy more planes
Another study released last week takes a look at the Air Force’s ability to cope with future conflicts based on its existing and planned fleet of planes. The Rand Corp. found the Air Force falls short in several categories depending on which future wars it is called to fight.
To reach its findings, Rand looked at every war, show-of-force, peace-keeping operation, relief mission and quick strike the Air Force has encountered since 1946.
“The analysis suggests that prolonged operations are particularly stressing to the force, which is significant given that the average length of operations has been increasing since the end of the Cold War,” the study found.
Overall, the Air Force did pretty well in terms of its fighter and tanker fleets, which have been largely rebuilt in the past decade with the addition of new planes. It falls short in bombers, where the venerable B-52 remains a key component 56 years after it first flew. Other shortfalls included intelligence-gathering planes, where the Air Force relies on the Eisenhower-era U-2 and other aircraft that took flight in the 1970s.Rand also found that the Air Force probably needs more transports to augment its fleet of C-5s, C-17s and C-130s.
