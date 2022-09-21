Pikes Peak State College was recently recognized as one of the nation’s best higher-learning institutions for military service members and veterans.

In its annual “Best for Vets: Colleges” listing, Military Times ranked the Colorado Springs-based school as the sixth-best two-year college in the U.S for veterans and active-duty service members to further their education. PPSC was ranked 47th overall in a listing of more than 300 two- and four-year colleges — a significant leap from its 2021 ranking of 191st.

"I couldn't be prouder of the work our staff does to support our military and veteran population. They come to us with a unique set of challenges and we are there at every turn to get them the answers they need to be successful students," said Paul DeCecco, the school's Military & Veterans Programs director.

Military Times surveys hundreds of schools each year, asking more than 70 questions about programs and services specifically designed for active-duty service members, veterans, or dependents and families, according to a news release. Student success measurements like graduation and retention rates, grade point averages, and retention are among the most critical determining factors when compiling the list, officials said. Military-specific resources and financial assistance programs are also considered.

DeCecco said a significant number of PPSC staff and faculty members are military-affiliated and are familiar with the challenges active-duty troops and veterans face when pursuing higher education.

An active-duty student can often be sent on deployment with little notice, and if that happens in the middle of a semester, it can negatively affect the student’s grade point average, DeCecco said.

“Our staff will work with the student to complete the course virtually, or give them an ‘Incomplete’ instead of a failing grade so they can finish the course when they return,” he said.

Veterans face a different set of challenges. After serving in a fast-paced work environment, many vets return to an academic setting for the first time in five, 10 or even 20 years, DeCecco said.

“(Veterans are) leaving the service, they’ve accomplished all these things while serving, and they feel like they can conquer the world,” DeCecco said. “(Returning to college) should be a breeze. So sometimes this means they show up a little unprepared.”

Some vets enroll at PPSC with the intention of transitioning to a completely new field.

“And our veterans tend not to choose easy subjects, despite what people may believe,” said DeCecco. “They’re going into STEM-related fields, health care, technology. The coursework is tough, and they can’t always handle it alone.”

Whatever the obstacle, there’s a good chance someone at PPSC has faced it, DeCecco said.

“Our professors get it,” he said. “Our staff and faculty get it. We know what military and veterans are dealing with, and we’re here to help them succeed.”

Pikes Peak State College has enjoyed a robust working relationship with the area’s military since the school’s 1968 inception. The school has locations at Peterson Space Force Base and Fort Carson. Military and veteran-affiliated students comprise more than 30% of PPCS’s fall enrollment, according to student profile data.

“This is the highest percentage I have seen in my five years here at the college,” DeCecco said.

The Military Times ranking showcases PPSC as one of the country’s most military-friendly institutions, but DeCecco said he is more encouraged by graduation rates, robust enrollment and other tangible proof of the school’s commitment to its veterans and active-duty troops.

“’Best for Vets’ is not just a slogan for us,” he said. “It’s how we do business.”