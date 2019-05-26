The stones of honor had just emerged from snow and leaders at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery were rushing Thursday to get the nation's newest shrine for veterans ready for its first Memorial Day.
A rough winter destroyed saplings and killed newly-planted grass, but didn't slow the pace of burials at the facility that opened Nov. 1. More than 700 veterans are now in their final resting place at the cemetery off Drennan Road east of the Colorado Springs Airport.
"The response from the public has been tremendous," said cemetery director Paul LaGrange, who has shepherded the 374-acre site from ranchland to a burgeoning place of pilgrimage for one of the nation's most veteran-heavy regions.
LaGrange sweated the details of the facility's first Memorial Day, from new trees and sod to hundreds of flags that will adorn the graves. There's a level of detail that he wants to see followed in the decades ahead.
"Everything I do sets a precedent," he said during a break between Memorial Day planning meetings.
With an initial construction phase set to wrap up early next year, the cemetery will be ready for more than 13,000 veteran burials, but that's just a start. Over the next century, the cemetery with sweeping views of its namesake mountain will see as many as 200,000 people under its marble headstones.
LaGrange said having a memorial to so many dead will make the Pikes Peak National Cemetery a place of prominence in the pantheon of national shrines. He expects it to become a Rocky Mountain peer of Arlington National Cemetery, where heroes and presidents rest for eternity.
The creation of the cemetery came after a battle of more than two decades by locals who pushed the Department of Veterans Affairs to establish a resting place more convenient for the Pikes Peak region's heroes than Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
They faced a wall of government bureaucracy and red tape that decreed Fort Logan was close enough, despite treacherous winter conditions and tangled traffic.
"It was a long and hard process to bring it here and so many people contributed," said Colorado Springs Republican U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, who spearheaded a congressional push for the cemetery.
That work was rewarded a year ago, when lawmakers, veterans advocates and hundreds of supporters gathered at the plot of ranchland to dedicate the ground to its new purpose.
LaGrange said a flood of inquiries quickly followed. Some families had held on to the ashes of their beloved veterans for years in hope that the cemetery would be approved.
"Their last request was to be laid to rest at Pikes Peak National Cemetery," LaGrange said of some of those now buried there.
Those veterans who have been waiting are arriving to their final home by the day and they've been joined by more than 100 out-of-towners — veterans originally buried at Fort Logan who have been moved closer to home.
LaGrange said what makes the place so popular for veterans isn't the million-dollar view or the exclusive entry requirements. Instead, he said, veterans know that if they are buried in the national cemetery, latter-day comrades and families will come through and tell the tales of those who went before.
"The purpose of a National Cemetery is that they live on," he said.
Last week, LaGrange and his staff were putting the finishing touches on a plan to honor all of those veterans as a group during the cemetery's first Memorial Day rites.
The 11 a.m. event features military music and a speech by a retired Army major general.
But there will also be veterans by the hundreds who will swing through to give their old friends a final salute.
It's the first Memorial Day at a place that remains unfamiliar to much of the community. LaGrange won't estimate what kind of a crowd will turn up.
"I have no idea how many people are going to be here for Memorial Day," he said. "We'll see."
Lamborn said his wish is that the crowd has as many children as graying veterans of wars present and past. Lamborn said it's a place that can be used as a classroom on honor and sacrifice as well as a place to mourn.
"Memorial Day is a great day to share those stories and maybe shed a tear," said Lamborn, the son of a World War II veteran.