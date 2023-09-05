The west Peterson Space Force Base gate on Airport Road near Powers Boulevard will close Sept. 12 for for eight weeks during construction.

During construction, the Visitor Control Center near the west gate will remain open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. to issue passes.

The base's east gate on Marksheffel Road will reopen Sept. 12 when construction there wraps up. The gate will resume its commercial vehicle inspection role.

Delays are expected at both the north and east gates during construction, particularly from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The north gate will be open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. for incoming traffic and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for outgoing traffic. The east gate will be open 24/7.