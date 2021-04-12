Simulated gunshots, loud booms, sirens and smoke will part of an exercise planned at three Pikes Peak region Air Force installations this week.
For the first time, personnel at Peterson Air Force Base, Schriever Air Force Base and Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station will participate in an security drill together to ensure they are ready to protect bases. The training will run Tuesday through Thursday, the Air Force said.
“It’s extremely important that our installations participate in exercises,” said Col. James Smith, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander. “This is a great opportunity to test our readiness and ensure our no-fail missions continue in the face of real-world emergency scenarios.”
Peterson, Schriever and the underground Cheyenne Mountain complex fall under a single "garrison" command, which oversees maintenance and security at the bases.
The Peterson-Schriever Garrison public affairs office didn’t immediately respond as to what days activities will occur on each base. But officials warned those coming on and off the bases may experience blocked roads and temporary gate closures.
Questions should be directed to the public affairs office at 719-556-5185 or P-SGAR.PA.P-SGARPAPAFB-SAFB@us.af.mil.