Sexual assault reports increased by 32 percent across the nation's military academies last year, including a 42 percent spike at the Air Force Academy.
The numbers were revealed by a Pentagon report on service academy sexual assaults released to Congress Thursday. In raw numbers for the academic year that ended in June, the U.S. Military Academy had the most reported sexual assaults with 57, Air Force followed with 40 and the U.S. Naval Academy had 33 reports.
Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria has worked since taking command in 2017 to get more cadets to come forward with assault reports, but he's still furious that rape has a place on his campus.
"Each and every person here deserves to live, work, learn and serve in a safe environment free from sexual harassment, sexual assault, violence, and reprisal," Silveria said in an email. "I will accept nothing less."
Sexual assaults at Air Force had been flat for several years, with 28 in 2017 and 2018, down from a spike to 51 in 2011. At Air Force Academy, 22 cadets filed "unrestricted" reports that can lead to criminal investigation in 2019 and another 18 filed "restricted" reports that allow the victim to receive assistance, but are shielded from prosecutors.
Under Silveria, the academy has retooled its office that oversees sexual assault reporting and prevention efforts. The school has also created a safe harbor for cadets to report sexual assault without facing sanctions for rule-breaking behaviors that come up in those reports, including underage drinking.
Still, the Pentagon's Sexual Assault Prevention and Response office found shortcomings at the Colorado Springs school.
"Although a well-staffed prevention workforce exists, there is a lack of coordination and effective integration among multiple prevention-related groups, resulting in potentially duplicative and disconnected efforts," the Pentagon report found.
Silveria acknowledged shortcomings.
"My primary duty as the Superintendent and commanding officer is to ensure the safety of everyone at (the academy)," he said. "This assessment, while showing some potential signs of progress, indicates that we still have more work to do. We will continue to evaluate and refine our programs with a holistic view, so that we are vigilantly improving our efforts across our academy community."
Air Force wasn't alone in falling short of Pentagon expectations.
The Pentagon found that the Naval Academy's sexual assault prevention office wasn't educating its staff.
"These individuals do not receive formalized initial and ongoing training in prevention best practices," the report found. "There are limited formal mechanisms for consistently monitoring implementation, message oversaturation, and outcomes across prevention activities."
West Point also faced criticism, with the Pentagon finding the school "lacks a full-time prevention workforce and formalized training."
All three academies faced one common challenge, the report found.
"Despite the academies’ many attempts to prevent sexual assault, an underlying culture tolerant of sexually harassing behavior and alcohol misuse remains," the report said.
Overall, the academies trail the rest of the military in sexual assault reporting, with active-duty units reporting sexual assault at an estimated rate of 30 percent compared to 12 percent at the colleges that train future officers.
The Pentagon's leader in the fight to stamp out sexual assault in the ranks, Dr. Elizabeth Van Winkle, executive director of the Office of Force Resiliency, pledged to redouble efforts to clean up misconduct at the schools.
"At every turn, we must drive out misconduct in place of good order and discipline," she said in a statement. "Our data last year, and the findings from this years' report, reflect the progress we have made in some areas, and the significant work that remains."
Silveria said while he is encouraged that more cadets have the confidence to report sexual assaults at the school, he wants to eliminate the crime entirely.
"The bottom line is that one sexual assault is too many, and a culture and climate that allows any prevalence of these harassing and assaultive behaviors is corrosive to our academy and our military's ability to accomplish its mission," he said.