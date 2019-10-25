America's next fighter ace could be a software engineer if a contest run by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency finds success. The Pentagon's mad scientists are looking for computer programs that "can perform simulated within-visual-range air combat maneuvering, colloquially known as a dogfight."

The Air Combat Evolution program will pit eight teams from academics to Lockheed Martin fighter experts in online battles using realistic electronic models of modern fighters. The military has had drones in the inventory since the 1991 Persian Gulf War when they were used to spot artillery fire. The first combat drones emerged after 9/11, with propeller-driven planes that can launch missiles when commands are sent over satellites. Those drones had an advantage over piloted planes, though: They don't need sleep or restroom breaks during flights as long as 27 hours.

But getting a drone fighter has long been an impossible dream for the Air Force because human pilots can react far more quickly than computerized counterparts and move their planes in ways that computers can't predict. But the Air Force hasn't given up hope, with some leaders saying the new F-35 stealth fighter is likely the last plane of its kind the Air Force will buy that requires a pilot.

But you can't just wire up a plane to a laptop and hope for the best. What makes pilots so crucial is the human brain, which can employ and process the five human senses at lightning speed while considering what to do next.

Computers now are good at doing what they are told, but even the Air Force's combat drones couldn't do their job without pilots on the ground, often half a world away, sitting in a cockpit and controlling the plane.

But in a dogfight, where whirling combat makes it impossible to keep an antenna pointed at a satellite, you either have a human pilot or a new, revolutionary set of computers and software that can replicate that pilot's abilities, especially the ability to learn from mistakes.

But computers are getting closer.

"Artificial intelligence has defeated chess grandmasters, Go champions, professional poker players, and, now, world-class human experts in the online strategy games Dota 2 and StarCraft II," DARPA said on its website.

And computers could make planes cheaper and more maneuverable. Just training a pilot to sit at the controls of an F-35 runs the Pentagon nearly $11 million. The accommodations pilots require to fly, from rudder pedals to ejection seats, cost millions per plane.

And compared to their planes, pilots are weak.

A well-trained pilot with proper gear can pull turns that bring nine times the force of gravity, called Gs in the military. A plane without a pilot, though, is solely limited by the strength of the materials. And aluminum, titanium and steel are stronger than people.

And, at least to DARPA, dogfighting is relatively simple compared to tougher tasks.

"While highly nonlinear in behavior, dogfights have a clearly defined objective, measurable outcome, and the inherent physical limitations of aircraft dynamics, making them a good test case for advanced tactical automation," the agency said.

The Pentagon plans to use human pilots to help train computers in dogfights, similar to how human pilots learn to do battle. The first trials, a computer simulation with no actual planes, will take place next month. Two more tests are expected in early 2020.

"Warfighters trust things that work and this contest is the first step along the road to trusting this new kind of autonomy," Lt. Col. Dan Javorsek, who is helping oversee the program for DARPA, said in a statement.