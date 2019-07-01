A Fort Carson soldier died Sunday in what the Pentagon is calling a "non-combat" incident in Afghanistan.
The 10th Special Forces Group's Sgt. 1st Class. Elliott J. Robbins, 31, from Ogden, Utah, died Sunday in Helmand province, in southern Afghanistan. The Pentagon said the cause of his death remains under investigation.
He's the second 10th Group soldier to die in recent days. Master Sgt. Michael B. Riley died in a June 25 firefight in Uruzgan province.
It has been a year of violence in Afghanistan where Taliban fighters are battling to gain the upper hand in peace negotiations as American leaders mull pulling U.S. troops out of the 18-year-old war.
Last month, the Afghan government reported carrying out a series of airstrikes that targeted the Taliban in Helmand province, which has been the site of repeated battles since the start of the war. Helmand, which borders Pakistan, has long been a lawless region where the Taliban has flourished by taking advantage of the sparsely patrolled border.
Robbins joined the Army in 2006, serving with the 101st Airborne Division before earning his Green Beret. He was assigned to Fort Carson in 2016.
He was on his second deployment to Afghanistan after an earlier deployment to Iraq earning honors including the Army Commendation Medal, the Army said.
"A skilled Soldier with three combat deployments, Robbins will always be remembered," 10th Group's commander Col. Lawrence G. Ferguson, said in a statement. "We mourn the tragic passing of Sgt. 1st Class Elliott Robbins. The 10th Special Forces Group has paid a heavy toll in recent days. While we mourn, we will support Sgt. 1st Class Robbins' Family and honor his service."