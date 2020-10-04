Suicides rose in 2019 across the military, and the Pentagon has sounded a familiar theme: Leaders don’t know why.
Across all branches and components, 498 troops died by their own hand in 2019, and about two-thirds of those who died were under 30, according to a report issued last week.
More than 200 shot themselves and an additional 100 died by hanging. An overwhelming majority were enlisted troops, and most of them were unmarried. About a third of the active-duty troops who died faced legal or administrative trouble in the three months before they ended their lives.
The numbers have changed little since the Pentagon began keeping closer track of suicide in 2017.
But the Pentagon says the numbers aren’t enough for leaders to draw conclusions.
“Additional and forthcoming years of data are necessary before determining any sustained trends for the active component as a whole and for each service individually,” the report said. “As previously noted, year-to-year rate comparisons provide preliminary insights, but are notably limited in reliably detecting true changes in suicide trends over time, particularly for smaller subpopulations such as at the service level.”
Over the past 20 years, the Pentagon has kicked off dozens of suicide prevention efforts. The shift in 2017 was expected to come up with a set of best practices that could consolidate efforts and lead to better outcomes.
“Suicide is a complex and multifaceted phenomenon that requires a comprehensive, holistic approach to prevention,” the Pentagon said last week. “Collectively, departmental policies, programs, and initiatives are designed to address various suicide risk and protective factors that have been shown to impact suicide within our military community.”
The fact that leaders don’t know exactly what is driving suicide numbers doesn’t mean they will throw up their hands.
The report said officials have concluded that suicide has a lot in common with other risky and self-destructive behaviors, from binge-drinking to rape.
The department said it will be “focusing on a comprehensive approach to violence prevention and reduction of harmful behaviors towards self and others.”
The report concludes with one important finding.
“Suicide is preventable,” it says. “The department will continually work to prevent the risk for suicide and stigma for seeking help — along with increasing protective factors through stakeholder and community engagement. The service members and military families we serve have earned nothing less.”