Troops will start their summer migration in Colorado and 38 other states after the Pentagon green-lighted moves that had been on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The shift, based on slowing coronavirus numbers, also allows troops to move to Japan, Germany and the United Kingdom as the planet emerges from a near-quarantine for the first time since March.
"As of today, the following locations meet the conditions to lift travel restrictions, subject to the assessment of conditions at individual military installations within these areas," the Pentagon said.
Nearly a third of the military is on the move in any give year, with most of the moving coming between Memorial Day and Labor Day.
While Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, New Mexico and Kansas made the Defense Department's "green" list where travel is authorized, other states including Nebraska, New York and California are still under travel restrictions.
The Pentagon in a news release said it is authorizing moves to and from states where coroanavirus is trending downward, while stopping moves to hot spots. To make a move, troops must be heading to and coming from locations that are on the approved list.
The Pentagon put a hold on military moves in March, leaving tens of thousands of troops and their families in limbo. The change should accelerate moves in the coming month.
The backlog in moves has the Army encouraging troops to pack and haul their own household goods between bases.
The Army is offering troops the amount they would usually pay a professional moving firm if they opt for renting a truck and hefting their own furniture.
"When soldiers choose the option, they shoulder the cost and responsibility of packing and moving their belongings themselves and the payment compensates them for those expenses," the Army said in a news release.