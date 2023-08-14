Veterans interested in applying for back-dated disability benefits through the PACT Act have until midnight Monday to file either a claim or a notice of intent to file a claim.

The Department of Veterans Affairs extended the deadline a few days beyond the original deadline of Aug. 9 after technical difficulties with its website caused by extremely high demand, a news release stated. Some veterans may have received error messages in recent days while submitting an intent to file triggering the extension, the VA said in a news release. Despite those messages, the VA said it has logged all the paperwork and those who received error messages can consider their intent to file complete.

"We are working to contact these individuals to confirm directly to them that their intent to file will be honored and their effective date protected," the news release stated.

However, the deadline was still extended out of an abundance of caution, it said.

The notices will allow veterans to receive disability payments back-dated from Aug. 10, 2020, if their claim for compensation for conditions related to exposure to agent orange or burn pits is approved. The act passed last year allows the VA to assume certain cancers and other conditions are related directly to service and qualifies them for compensation.

Veterans can apply for PACT Act benefits after the deadline, but they will not receive back-dated payments.

Ahead of the deadline, El Paso County Veterans Service Office worked with other agencies to host a three-day event last week to help veterans with their claims. The event reached 1,200 people, according to a county news release.

Disability claims or an intent to file a claim can be submitted at VA.gov/PACT.