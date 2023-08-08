Hundreds of veterans have lined up in the past two days at a clinic in northern Colorado Springs to get help filing disability claims related to their exposure to Agent Orange or burn pits ahead of a deadline on Thursday.

Veterans who file a claim or put in paperwork indicating their intent to file ahead of Thursday may receive back-dated disability benefits under the PACT ACT. The recently passed law directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to assume if veterans have certain medical conditions, such as specific cancers or respiratory conditions, they are related to their service and eligible for monthly disability benefits.

The huge outpouring of interest in the clinic led to some long lines and wait times particularly on Monday when 430 veterans showed up. El Paso County Veterans Service Officer Marshall Bosworth was planning for about 500 veterans and interest has far outstripped that so far with almost 700 veterans attending clinic through about 4 p.m. on Tuesday. For many, the clinic that offers face-time with veterans service officers who specialize in filing claims, in-person exams and other services are likely just a starting point and veterans will need to do additional work to finish their claim.

"We are going to see the impact of this months later," he said.

The high attendance is likely a combination of some people waiting until the last minute and greater awareness, Bosworth said.

John Michael "Mike" Carter, a Vietnam War veteran, was among those who came to the clinic Monday and spent about five hours at the Colorado National Guard Center. The average wait time Tuesday was about 2½ hours.

Carter was interested in applying because under the PACT Act his hypertension is now presumed to be caused by his exposure to Agent Orange in Vietnam, one of the major changes under the law.

Carter, 81, came back to the armory on Tuesday to see they were ready to see him for an in-person exam. While it wasn't his turn yet, he seemed serene about the process of applying while making his way back to his car in his wheelchair.

"If I deserve it, I'll get it," he said.

He has already qualified for some monthly benefits for hearing loss he likely received from camping near howitzers, he said.

Bosworth said the clinic has seen a good mix of veterans from different eras, including Vietnam, Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans.

He wanted to remind veterans interested in the program that they do need to be diagnosed with the medical conditions to qualify for disability compensation. For Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans exposed to burn pits, some of those disabilities include asthma, chronic rhinitis and chronic sinusitis.

Those with conditions can submit an intent to file a claim online at VA.gov before Thursday. An intent to file may allow the VA to provide backdated benefits to August 2022.

Once veterans file a claim under a PACT Act with the VA the average wait time for a response is about 125 days, far faster than when veterans were waiting more than two years about a decade ago, he said.

Veterans who develop a condition in the future from exposure will still be able to file, they just will not qualify for back-dated benefits.

Research is also ongoing into other conditions that may have been caused by exposure to the burn pits, such as acute and chronic leukemias and multiple myeloma, he said.

The final PACT Act clinic is from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Colorado National Guard Center at 9510 Voyager Parkway.