During the Gulf War, Pat Abeyta, a former Army welder and mechanic, was among those sent to work the massive pits where rubber, wood, plastics and other trash was burned, sending toxic substances into the air.

As part of the work, he helped keep children away from the military's trash that was dumped by the truckload into a hole the size of a building.

"We had to stand guard to keep the kids out. The kids as soon as they see a bag, they want to tear it open and see what was inside. You know, maybe there was food or something they could use," he said.

Now, 62, the Fountain resident believes the exposure from the smoke led to lost lung capacity over time and like many others is submitting a claim under the recently passed PACT Act for disability benefits.

The Department of Veterans Affairs now assumes that numerous medical conditions, including several causing loss of lung function, were caused by exposure to the burn pits used during the Gulf War and during the post-Sept. 11 conflicts. For Vietnam War-era veterans, the law allows veterans exposed to Agent Orange in new locations such as Thailand, Laos and Cambodia to apply for monthly compensation if they have certain conditions, among other changes.

Under the new law, the VA is granting claims that were previously denied.

Charles Graves, assistant veteran service officer for El Paso County, said his office has filed 451 claims under the PACT Act. The data is not available say how many of those claims have been granted. Across Colorado, 2,312 claims have been granted and 2,740 claims are pending, according to data from the Colorado Division of Veterans Affairs. The state was home to 387,618 veterans in 2022, state data shows.

For those who have their disability claims granted, the difference it can make to their monthly income can be substantial, with those granted 80% disability earning $1,900 a month and those granted 100% disability earning $3,621 a month if they are single, Graves said. Collectively, compensation and pensions paid to El Paso County veterans in the past fiscal year totaled over $1 billion, excluding retirement benefits, VA data shows.

For Graves and others working to sign up veterans, and in some cases, their surviving spouses, some of the challenges have been getting the word out and helping veterans accept if they developed certain conditions they deserve the compensation.

Matt Lewis volunteers his time to help veterans file their claims as the veterans service officer for VFW Post 6461 in Fountain, and he sometimes works with those who do not feel they deserve compensation, in part because they lost friends in conflict and they have friends who did not come home whole.

He typically tells them: "You’ve served your time. It’s time for the government to take care of you."

For Lewis, a veteran who went through a long claims process himself, helping veterans is a bit like therapy.

Under the new law, widows can also qualify for the expanded benefits under the PACT Act — a change that's helped Toni Sparks, who filed a claim in 2016 related to her husband's Vietnam-era deployment in Thailand. She was denied after going through the appeals process.

"Quite honestly, I didn’t expect to succeed because I didn’t succeed the first time," she said. "I would encourage anybody to keep on keeping on."

Her husband, Calvin Sparks, who died in 2016, served in Thailand where he was the head of a squadron that photographed battle damage. Later in life, he experienced a laundry list of health conditions that fit the pattern of exposure to Agent Orange, such as diabetes. But since he served in Thailand, he didn't qualify. So Toni Sparks' initial claim was related to post-traumatic stress disorder from the ruins from war that he documented.

When the rules changed under the PACT Act, she decided to apply again and was successful, with the help of the staff of the county's Veterans Service Office.

"I am, of course, very grateful," she said.

For those interested in applying, the deadline to file a claim or an intent to file a claim is Aug. 9 to receive benefits backdated to Aug. 10, 2022, according to the VA.

El Paso County Veterans Services and several other agencies are holding a clinic to help veterans apply Aug. 7, 8, 9 from noon to 8 p.m. at the Colorado National Guard Center at 9510 Voyager Parkway.

A team of nurses from the Veterans Health Administration will provide toxic exposure screenings and veteran service representatives with the Veterans Benefits Administration will help file claims and other services over the three-day clinic.

The clinic is intended to help as many veterans as possible ahead of the deadline.

Veterans can file for PACT Act benefits after the deadline, which could benefit some still serving. For example, active- duty service members exposed to the burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan or other areas will be allowed to apply for benefits if they develop certain conditions in the future.

For Abeyta, while the burn pits have made it difficult for him to breathe, particularly in the morning, they did make practical sense at the time because the tons of trash the military produced in 1990 and 1991 couldn't be buried in the sand. It would have been uncovered and then blown away, he said.

When U.S. troops returned to the Middle East a decade later, burn pits became common again, with some smoldering 24/7. The VA estimates 3.5 million service members were exposed to them.

A 2019 DOD report said the military was operating nine burn pits, and the use of burn pits now has been prohibited unless there is no alternative.