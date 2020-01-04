Disabled veterans can do their shopping tax-free starting this month at military commissaries and exchanges.
Under a measure that passed Congress in 2018, those who have received a Purple Heart, former prisoners of war and veterans with service-connected disabilities confirmed by the Department of Veterans Affairs can head to commissaries and exchanges now reserved for troops and retirees.
Those now eligible under the program can present their VA health identification card at the gate to gain base access, the Army said in a news release.
That means military stores, which have struggled for years, will gain access to an additional 4.1 million shoppers nationwide. That could prop up the exchanges and commissaries, which have faced ever-increasing pressure from some lawmakers to privatize.
Exchanges run by the Army and Air Force Exchange Service are basically military-friendly department stores, offering everything from televisions to clothing at Peterson Air Force Base, the Air Force Academy and Fort Carson.
Commissaries, which fall under the Defense Commissary Agency, are on-base grocery stories and also have locations at Peterson, the academy and Fort Carson.
Both military retailers trace their roots to a bygone era, when remote Army posts lacked services for troops and their families. They still offer a shopping refuge for troops far from home. Commissaries operate at U.S. bases worldwide and exchanges even offer services in combat zones, bringing Burger King to troops from Baghdad to Kandahar for the past 15 years.
The exchanges and commissaries do booming business overseas, but have struggled closer to home, where they do battle against Costco, Sam's Club and Amazon. The biggest advantage military stores can boast is that they are not subject to local sales taxes.
An effort to cut overhead that was pushed by lawmakers last year would have merged the commissaries and exchanges into a single business. Pilot programs to explore whether privatization would work are underway.
But disabled veterans could turn around falling sales for the agencies. The military has about 1.4 million troops; about 2.1 million military family members also are eligible for the shopping benefits. Those 3.5 million potential customers are dwarfed by the 4.1 million additional veterans now eligible to shop.
VA and the Defense Department are pushing out news of the new shopping privileges to veterans.
But it remains unclear how many will flock to on-base stores. In the Pikes Peak region, home to 40,000 troops and more than 100,000 veterans, shopping on base is more accessible than in most American cities.
But with so many off-base retailers vying for customers, and the daunting specter of base security — which makes Costco look easy — it doesn't seem likely that throngs of veterans will overwhelm on-base stores.