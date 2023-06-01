Olympian Apolo Ohno takes a picture with Capt. Kaity Toner, a public affairs officer with the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at Peterson Air Force Base after flying with Thunderbird pilot Maj. Jeff Downie. Ohno, who lived in Colorado Springs for 11 years, skated in three Winter Olympics, winning two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)
President Joe Biden arrived at Peterson Space Force Base on Wednesday and was greeted by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet.
Retired gold medal Olympic speedskater Apolo Ohno appeared to be the quintessential fit as he joined the Air Force Thunderbirds for a Wednesday morning flight in Colorado Springs.
“Don’t change a thing man, that’s perfect,” Maj. Travis Grindstaff, the Thunderbirds' flight surgeon, told Ohno as he briefed the eight-time medalist on how to prepare your body for G-force.
Ohno was invited to Peterson Space Force Base for a flight with the Thunderbirds, who practiced Wednesday ahead of their show after Thursday's Air Force Academy graduation. The commencement will include an address from President Joe Biden, who flew into Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
Inviting an Olympic athlete on a pre-graduation Thunderbirds flight began in 2019 with skier Mikaela Shiffrin, with the goal of reinforcing a collaborative relationship between the Air Force Academy and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee along with Colorado Springs' brand as Olympic City USA.
Ohno is the most decorated American athlete to compete in the Winter Games, accumulating eight medals — two gold, two silver and four bronze over three Olympics.
“This is not only a childhood dream for me, it’s a celebration for this country and the graduates who are about to embark on their next path in the journey that is life,” said Ohno, who also was recently announced among the inductees with the 2023 Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame.
Grindstaff and Ohno practiced the G-force resistance technique together — tensing up the lower half of the body and keeping some air in the chest while breathing intermittently to properly combat pressure the body experiences. It's a common practice for pilots and passengers of an F-16 Fighting Falcon.
Getting Ohno ready for the one-hour flight was a lengthy process between the G-force preparations, getting fitted for a flight suit and helmet, and briefing the flight plan.
