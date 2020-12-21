Fort Carson became the first military installation in Colorado to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine when it received a shipment of Moderna's drug for administration beginning Tuesday, the post announced Monday.
Its Evans Army Community Hospital will begin voluntarily vaccinating health care workers and emergency service personnel Tuesday morning, officials said in a news release.
Post officials did not release additional details, including the number of doses it would receive and how many workers will be vaccinated with the first shipment.
Vaccines will be offered to patients at a later date, once priority groups have been vaccinated, according to the Department of Defense's plan, the release stated.
Officials at Peterson Air Force Base said they did not have information to release regarding the vaccine in relation to the base. Officials at the Air Force Academy did not immediately respond to comment. Officials at Schriever Air Force Base said that vaccines are "on the way" to the base, but could not comment further.
On Friday the Pentagon announced it had authorized nearly 50 top civilian and military leaders to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the coming weeks to prove to the shots are safe and effective.
In a memo to senior leaders, Deputy Defense Secretary David Norquist laid out specific vaccine allowances for the heads of the military services and combatant commands around the world.
The memo signed Thursday said department leaders may receive what he called “show of confidence” vaccines as a “strategic messaging tool” between now and Jan. 15.
Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller got his vaccine Dec. 14, the day it was first rolled out. Frontline health care workers at military installations had started getting vaccines as of last week. Other senior leaders who will get the vaccine are Norquist, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, as well as his vice chairman, Gen. John Hyten, and Senior Enlisted Advisor Ramón Colón-López.