Several Colorado colleges were recently recognized for being military friendly institutions.
The 2021 “Best for Vets” rankings by Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges, ranks schools for military service members and veterans. Each year, a survey is sent to colleges and universities asking about veterans programs and services. Military Times analyzes the survey results along with public data from the Department of Education and Department of Veterans Affairs. The rankings are determined from that analysis.
Pikes Peak Community College served more than 20,000 students in the Pikes Peak Region. Roughly 17 percent of students are veterans and about 27 percent are military affiliated. Going up against four-year institutions, Pikes Peak Community College ranked 191st.
“PPCC will always be committed to providing quality education and support services for our military and veteran student community,” said Paul DeCecco, director of Military and Veteran Programs.
University of Colorado at Colorado Springs ranked 100th. Roughly 10 percent of the student population are veterans and more than 1,900 students use military affiliated benefits on either the main campus or Fort Carson satellite campus.
Other military friendly colleges that made the rankings include:
- Metropolitan State University of Denver, ranked 28th, 5% veterans
- Colorado State University, ranked 31st, 4% veterans
- University of Colorado-Denver, Anschutz Medical Campus, ranked 58th, 4% veterans
- University of Colorado-Bounder, ranked 84th, 4% veterans
- Colorado Technical University, ranked 94th, 15% veterans
- Red Rocks Community College, ranked 229th, 4% veterans
- Naropa University, ranked 330th, 4% veterans
- Colorado State University-Global, ranked 331st, 11% veterans
- University of Denver, ranked 334th, 3% veterans
View all the rankings at colleges.militarytimes.com.