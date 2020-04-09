As stories swirl about coronavirus hitting America's armed forces, the Russians flew by for a visit Wednesday, sending a pair of naval reconnaissance planes over the Bering Strait near Alaska.
And, as it has done since 1957, the North American Aerospace Defense Command was there to meet them, this time with F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft supported by KC-135 tankers and E-3 Sentry airborne radar planes.
"The Russian aircraft were intercepted in the Bering Sea, north of the Aleutian Islands, and did not enter United States or Canadian sovereign airspace," NORAD, headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base, said on Twitter.
Coronavirus hit as NORAD, a joint effort between the U.S. and Canada, ramped up work to defend the continent's northern reaches.
Soldiers, Marines and airmen joined Canadian troops in an exercise called Arctic Edge last month to demonstrate the command's ability to defend the northern region as Russia accelerates its activities near the pole.
Russia this week kicked off military exercises in the arctic to showcase its air and naval forces.
"During the exercise, the crews of fighter-interceptors will also work out joint actions with bomber aircraft to defeat the forces of a mock enemy at sea, on land and in the air," Russia's Defense Ministry said on its website.
The Russian exercise comes as the Navy struggles with its readiness in the Pacific. The carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt was supposed to be on patrol, but is moored in Guam with much of its contingent ashore after coronavirus spread among the crew.
With more than 400 Roosevelt sailors sickened and the virus found aboard other Navy ships, it's up to NORAD and the Air Force to keep watch on the continent's coasts.
“COVID-19 or not, NORAD continues actively watching for threats and defending the homelands 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year,” NORAD boss Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy said on Twitter.
O'Shaughnessy is busy these days. He's in charge of providing military help to battle coronavirus, sending military medical teams around the country and establishing makeshift hospitals to assist civilian communities.
Russia, meanwhile, has repeatedly tested America's ability to respond to threats. While the IL-38s flown near Alaska on Wednesday are 1960s-era antisubmarine planes, allowing the to snoop near the coast with no response would show weakness amid the crisis.
“This is the latest of several occasions in the past month in which we have intercepted Russian aircraft operating near the approaches to our nations," O'Shaughnessy said. "We continue to execute our no-fail homeland defense missions with the same capability and capacity we always bring to the fight.”