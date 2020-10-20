In what appears to be the most complex Russian exercise in recent years, North American Aerospace Defense Command fighters intercepted two Bear bombers off Alaska Monday that were escorted by Su-35 interceptors and backed up by an airborne radar plane.
NORAD, headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, sent F-22 fighters supported by KC-135 aerial tankers and E-3 radar planes to greet the Russians as they loitered just off Alaska's coast, the command said.
"NORAD also positively identified a Russian A-50 supporting the intercepted aircraft which loitered within the (air defense identification zone ) for approximately 1.5 hours and came within 30 nautical miles of Alaskan shores," the command said. "All Russian aircraft remained in international airspace."
The A-50, code named Mainstay by NATO, is a four-engine transport that carries a rotating radar dome atop its fuselage, allowing it to spot aerial targets at a range of 400 miles. The Mainstay entered Soviet service in 1984, with about two dozen in the Russian inventory. While Russia has been sending bombers off the Alaskan coast on a regular basis, the presence of fighters and the radar plane are a new wrinkle in arctic saber-rattling.
The Su-35s that accompanied the bombers are Russia's newest frontline fighter, which can match American planes in speed and maneuverability.
Russia's defense ministry issued a news release that confirmed NORAD's account and claimed that Mig-31 fighters were also involved.
"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace forces performed a planned flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Chukchi, Bering and Okhotsk seas, as well as the North Pacific ocean," the Russian defense ministry said.
Russian officials said the bombers flew an 11-hour training mission.
"Long-range aviation pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific, Black and Baltic seas," the ministry said. "All flights of the Russian aerospace forces are carried out in strict accordance with the international airspace management system without violating the borders of other states."
Tensions with the Kremlin rose Monday after the U.S. Justice Department announced that six Russian military intelligence officers were indicted for computer hacking against U.S. firms and international organizations including backers of the 2018 winter Olympic games in South Korea. Frequently in response to U.S. actions like those indictments and sanctions, Russia has sent its bombers near American shores in a show of force.
NORAD, a joint command bonding the U.S. and Canada, has responded to the fly-bys with America's top fighter, the F-22 Raptor. The stealthy planes can cruise at more than the speed of sound and carry a mix of missiles and a 20 mm cannon.
"The agility and readiness of our personnel ensures we are successful in addressing potential aerospace threats with the appropriate response at the right time," NORAD commander Gen. Glen VanHerck said in a statement.