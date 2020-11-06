A local charity is seeking funds to place a wreath on the grave of every veteran buried at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs this Christmas.
Senior Veterans Inc., a Colorado Springs-based nonprofit that helps senior veterans and widows obtain benefits to pay for long-term care, has placed wreaths on graves at the state's three national cemeteries — Pikes Peak, Fort Logan in Denver and Fort Lyon in eastern Colorado — for nearly a decade.
It would like to do so again this year — especially this year, said CEO David Bolser — but it requires donations to do. A donation of $15 covers one balsam wreath from Maine. Donations must be received by Wednesday, Veterans Day, in order to ensure wreaths are placed on graves by Dec. 19.
"This has been a difficult year for the families of veterans who have passed," Bolser said, citing the pandemic. "Gravesite services were postponed. Memorial Day passed without event, and there will not be Veterans Day parades. However, because of the gratitude of our Colorado Springs community, we are hopeful that every grave at Pikes Peak National will receive a remembrance wreath for Christmas."
Filling Pikes Peak alone with wreaths won't be an easy feat, Bolser said. The 374-acre property is the eternal resting place of more than 1,600 veterans.
But, "if there was ever a city in the U.S. that warranted a national cemetery, it's Colorado Springs," Bolser said.
Funding a wreath is an inexpensive, easy way to show a veteran's family you care this year, and to do so in a socially distanced manner, Bolser emphasized.
Those interested can donate at coloradohonor.com, "and they don't have to be there or anything," he said. "These wreaths just go directly to the cemetery where they want the wreaths placed."
Bolser worries that with a chaotic election and the pandemic, the nation's veterans may be forgotten this year.
"With the events of the day, sometimes they take all the oxygen out of the room," he said. "It's an incredible opportunity for the entire Colorado Springs community to unite on this one issue. There's nothing political about this. It's a relief, in a lot of ways. It's a diversion.
"It's a way we can honor those who have served our country, and a wonderful way to come together."