A nonprofit that supports the Air Force Academy by paying the salaries of visiting professors met with academy and Colorado Springs leadership Wednesday, reintroducing itself to the community and announcing a plan to support at least one teacher in each department at the school.
ARDI — The Academic Excellence Foundation (formerly the Academy Research and Development Institute) provides the institution endowed chairs, teaching positions usually filled by senior professors visiting from other schools and paid for by an endowment — an invested donation.
“This was an idea that was started by my dad,” said Mick Erdle, current ARDI CEO. And the nonprofit answered a simple question” “Universities have the academic chairs, why shouldn’t the service academies?”
Philip Erdle and William Lyon, both retired Air Force generals, established ARDI in 1984. Now the organization operates an endowment valued at more than $20 million, contributing about $850,000 each year to visiting professor salaries and various programs for cadets.
The nonprofit currently supports eight professors and researchers, from economists to retired astronauts, but sees a need to expand that number to about 20, allowing them to cover all the academic departments at the academy.
“Part of that (growth) is just our goal to further enhance academics.” said Mick Erdle. “But it is also to be fair to all the departments.”
To achieve that, ARDI must roughly double in size. And after years of quietly supporting the school and seeing little growth, it will take a lot of hard work, and a touch of rebranding, to get there, Erdle said.
“We were quiet for so long that we have spent the past year rebranding and getting ourselves out there,” he said. “Even people at the academy didn’t know who we are.”
On Wednesday, the nonprofit rectified that by hosting a gathering of academy and city leadership at the High Valley Farm in southern Colorado Springs.
Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, the academy superintendent, and Col. Gary Packard, the vice dean, explained to a crowd, which included Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, the merits of ARDI.
The Air Force Academy conducts about $40 million in undergraduate research, Packard said. “ARDI is a direct contributor to our research; the professors that ARDI supports are essential drivers,” bringing in outside perspective and experience to help cadets in their endeavors.
One professor supported by ARDI is retired Air Force Col. Gary Payton, an astronaut who flew on the 15th shuttle mission. Payton helps run the academy’s FalconSAT program, which designs, constructs and operates several fully functional satellites currently in orbit.
“There are two of us ARDI professors supporting FalconSAT,” Payton said. “My participation in FalconSAT wouldn’t exist without ARDI.”
And the nonprofit isn’t just helping professors pay the bills, Payton said. ARDI’s impact on the cadets is the crucial component.
“You only have four years to get them ready,” he said. “When a cadet graduates from here and has gone through a year of FalconSAT, they have done things that I didn’t do until I was a captain.”