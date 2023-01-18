A new railroad spur planned south of Colorado Springs could serve Fort Carson and a new industrial park that could support thousands of jobs.
The spur could be made possible by an agreement between Colorado Springs and a Michigan-based company presented to the Colorado Springs Utilities board Wednesday that was greeted with enthusiasm. The board also serves as Colorado Springs City Council and will vote on the agreement in February.
"I just want to applaud everybody for never giving up on us," said Tom Strand, a board member and council president. The idea has been in the works since 2017.
The new spur is expected to be extension of a rail line that serves the Utilities' Nixon Power Plant west of Interstate 25 and it will run through property owned by the Edw. C. Levy Co. and Fort Carson. Edw. C. Levy, an international company, does business locally as Schmidt Construction, a paving and asphalt company, according to Utilities documents. The company expects to pay for the $12 million rail extension and the agreement and easements will make it possible for them to get financing for it, Strand said, in an interview. The company is planning the new industrial park focused on heavy manufacturing jobs, he said.
The rail line could serve a new industrial park that could support 6,000 jobs and would provide a better alternative to Fort Carson's existing rail line, Steve Mulliken, a local attorney working on the project told the board.
Fort Carson's current rail spur is not long enough to get the whole train on the secure portion of the base, making the new proposed spur preferable, Utilities Chairman Wayne Williams said.
The new industrial park site also is desirable because it doesn't have any residential neighbors and it can't be seen from Interstate 25, he said.
As part of the agreement, Utilities' deliveries of coal to the power plant will be prioritized and ratepayers will not be impacted by the cost of the new spur, said Bethany Burgess, Utilities division chief for City Attorney's Office.
"If there is a conflict, our trains take priority," she said.
Matthew McFarlane, a former commanding general at Fort Carson, outlined the need for it in a letter, Mulliken shared with the board.
"A second rail line would dramatically increase the reliability of rail operations at Fort Carson," McFarlane wrote. It would also support deployments around the world, he said. Fort Carson needs a dual rail line that the new spur will provide for deployments to move heavy equipment, Strand said.
Williams noted supporting Fort Carson is key because they are the largest primary employer in the state.
City Council will discuss the project further before the February vote, where more details probably will be available.