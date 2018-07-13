The 1st Space Brigade and the 759th Military Police Battalion welcomed new leaders in change-of-command ceremonies Friday in Colorado Springs.
Army Col. Richard Zellmann relinquished his position as commander of the 1st Space Brigade in the Space and Missile Defense/Army Forces Strategic Command to Col. Eric Little. Among other traditions, outgoing commanders symbolically pass their organizational colors, a flag representing their charge over their brigade, to incoming commanders.
“Rick, I know this has been both a demanding and a very rewarding assignment — not only for you, but also for your family,” said Lt. Gen. James Dickinson, who oversees the command.
Little previously served with the U.S. Army Pacific as director of the Strategic Programs Division, where he oversaw Space, Cyber Electromagnetic Activities and Special Technical Operations.
“It would have been very hard for the Army to find a better choice,” Dickinson said of Little.
Earlier Friday, Lt. Col. Robert McNellis and Command Sgt. Maj. Gregory Kleinholz welcomed their replacements to oversee the 759th Military Police Battalion, Lt. Col. Ryan Cagle and Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Thompson, respectively.
“It’s been the honor of my life to serve along you,” McNellis told his soldiers.
McNellis held his position for two years, also serving as Fort Carson’s emergency services director. His next assignment is at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pa. In his farewell speech, McNellis focused on the importance of character and emphasized the battalion’s vast responsibilities.
“All around us, every day, this organization never sleeps,” he said.
At both ceremonies, military bands played celebratory tunes, and a breeze kept flags waving.
Kleinholz said he welcomed the new leaders to sunny Fort Carson. “I will serve with each of you anywhere at anytime,” he told the incoming leaders.
Cagle, the incoming commander, most recently was deputy director of the National Security Justice Development Directorate while deployed to Afghanistan.
McNellis expressed confidence in Cagle and the entire battalion.
“Today is not a day for goodbyes,” he said. “Our excellence is enduring.”