War is a difficult topic for many of us.
Sometimes, we try to distill it down enough to talk about it. Other times, the magnitude of it silences us — we don’t know where to start.
How do we make it OK to talk about something that affects all of us, service members and civilians?
Max Shulman, associate professor in University of Colorado Colorado Springs’ theater and dance program, has tangled with that question since arriving as a faculty member six years ago. In his classes, there was a veteran or active-duty service member or child or partner of a U.S. military service member in every class. It inspired him to find ways to engage more with that community, an important and incontrovertible segment of the city’s population.
“You can’t live in the Springs without having that interaction,” Shulman said. “Everybody’s affected by what goes on in places like Fort Carson, the Air Force Academy and Peterson Air Force Base.”
To explore the topic, Shulman and colleague Jennifer Kling, an assistant professor of philosophy and director of the Center for Legal Studies at UCCS, applied for and received a $100,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to run “To the Battlefield and Back Again: Dialogues on the Experience of War.”
The six-month program will feature monthly two-hour discussion groups about war, trauma and the reintegration process; readings of philosophical texts; and live readings of dramatic plays by professional local actors: Sophocles’ Greek tragedy “Ajax,” “Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue” by Pultizer-Prize-winning playwright Quiara Alegría Hudes, and Lindsey Ferrentino’s 2015 “Ugly Lies the Bone.”
Three groups will meet at venues around the city beginning Oct. 6 and ending March 2. The staged readings will take place at Ent Center for the Arts. Participants must register and can choose a group: Going to War, Home Front and Modern Battlefield. Go online to grants.uccs.edu/battlefield.
Shulman hopes the free program will cultivate an exchange of ideas and perspective and help create ways for people to ask questions and tell stories. And help those who have gone to war realize, through watching and reading war-based texts, that they are not alone in what they’ve experienced.
“And that it sends a signal these things are OK to talk about, especially for the active duty and veteran communities,” he said. “They don’t realize people are ready to hear their stories or want to. It lets them know they’re not alone, that there is a community here that is with them and wants to be of service to them.”
