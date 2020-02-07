The world changed Tuesday, and most military leaders probably missed it.The change was announced in a news release buried deep on defense giant Boeing's website: The Navy recently flew three variants of the venerable F/A-18 fighter with only one pilot.
The Navy experiment, carried out during a fleet training exercise, demonstrates how far drone technology has come and shows off a future where troops and robots share the battlefield.
"This demonstration allows Boeing and the Navy the opportunity to analyze the data collected and decide where to make investments in future technologies,” said Tom Brandt, who led the test for Boeing. “It could provide synergy with other U.S. Navy unmanned systems in development across the spectrum and in other services.”
The experiment involved the EA-18 Growler, the latest version of the F/A-18, which packs a powerful set of jamming gear to blind enemy radars and block their radios. Two Growlers were flown as "unmanned air systems," the military's fancy term for drones.
The other plane had a pilot who controlled the two drones in flight.What makes the experiment a big deal is that nothing as large and complex as the Growler has ever been flown as a drone. The military's combat drones like the Predator are model airplanes in comparison with the 33-ton, twin-engine Growler, which can fly at nearly twice the speed of sound.
The Growler in its electronic warfare role is also one of the military's most complex planes, with the most sophisticated high-tech jamming equipment on the planet. And the Navy can apparently use them without pilots, allowing leaders to send planes into the most dangerous environments without risking a pilot's life.
"This technology allows the Navy to extend the reach of sensors while keeping manned aircraft out of harm’s way,” Brandt said. “It’s a force multiplier that enables a single aircrew to control multiple aircraft without greatly increasing workload. It has the potential to increase survivability as well as situational awareness.”
The planes flew four times and carried out 21 exercise tasks, Boeing said. That means what they accomplish can be repeated.
It also means that drones can deliver a degree of hurt to the enemy that's orders of magnitude beyond the Hellfire missiles they now use in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
The F-18's bomber variant can carry a payload of 9 tons, nearly double that packed by World War II bombers. And the ability to fly unmanned fighter jets offers an even more fascinating future: robotic kamikazes.
The Japanese late in World War II used piloted planes to hit American ships in suicide raids. The Kamikazes would add the mass and fuel of an aircraft in addition to bombs for a devastating strike.That, too, can be done without a pilot.
Before you laugh at the idea, you may want to take a look at the military's scrapyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Arizona. Lines of fighters, including the Navy's F/A-18, are carefully parked in the desert. They're older models, and many of them have too many hours on their airframes to be useful as fighters.
But they'll still fly, and they're just a package of electronics away from being wonderful drones. In some future war, an enemy fleet might face a legion of American unmanned craft, including some that will plow straight into their targets.
It is suddenly possible for America to devastate an enemy without risking lives.
The Navy is leading the way in drone technology these days. In addition to the newly revealed unmanned fighters, the service has ordered unmanned refueling planes.
The Navy's MQ-25 Stingray made its first flight last year and promises to give the Navy flying gas stations closer to combat zones than ever before.
It's part of a Navy philosophy that's been backed by mammoth Pentagon outlays, which have topped $200 billion in recent years.
"We cannot expect victory fighting tomorrow’s conflicts with yesterday’s technologies,” Naval Warfare Systems Command's Rear Adm. Christian Becker said in September.