While delivering newspapers as a 13-year-old early one morning on Jerry Murphey Road in Pueblo, Drew Dix recalled thinking: "What did this guy do to get a road named after him?"

Former Marine Raymond “Jerry” Murphy was the third Medal of Honor recipient from Pueblo, and around 12 years later, at age 25, Dix would become the fourth.

In his last days as president in 1969, Lyndon B. Johnson awarded the Medal of Honor to Staff Sgt. Dix for saving 14 lives in the Vietnam War. Dix spent 56 hours defending Vietnam’s Chau Phu province in the 1968 Tet Offensive from two heavily armed Viet Cong battalions from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 1968.

As a 24-year-old unit adviser, he led forces to rescue multiple groups of people during the battle, including a deputy province chief’s wife and children from their home that was under attack. His heroism that day led to 14 confirmed Viet Cong killed in action and 20 prisoners captured.

Dix said it's about doing the right thing, even when no one is watching, a message he imparted to an audience Friday at the Center for American Values in Pueblo.

In 2010, Dix co-founded the center in Pueblo, where he grew up and got his start in the military at a high school ROTC program. Home to a portrait gallery of the Medal of Honor recipients only otherwise found in the U.S. Pentagon, the center is a hub for educational programming and outreach.

On National Medal of Honor Day, Americans remember the heroism and sacrifice of 3,493 recipients of the Medal of Honor, the highest military decoration. Dix is one of 65 living recipients, and the only one living of four medal recipients from Pueblo.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower awarded Murphy with his Medal of Honor in 1953, and famously said, “What is it, something in the water out there in Pueblo? All you guys turn out to be heroes.”

Dix recognized that the medal is a great honor but also a burden.

“Every recipient is absolutely different, just like everybody here. We are different in a lot of ways, but we have one thing in common: We have this blue ribbon that ties us all together,” Dix said. “We all have the same feelings and that is the incredible burden that we all carry for those that didn’t get recognized, that died on the battlefield, and there is no one that witnessed what they did, because there were no survivors.”

Dix described being shocked when he learned of his reception of the award just three days before Johnson placed the blue ribbon and five-pointed star around his neck. "I’d never even met a Medal of Honor recipient before," he said.

In the year between the Tet Offensive and the award ceremony, Dix said he didn't know he was getting the award and his life didn't change much until after he was awarded the medal. But at just 25, Dix said he was ready to get back to work and dedicated a 20-year career in the U.S. Army.

“I’ve very proud to wear this medal for this country,” he said. “It gives me a mouthpiece to talk about honor, integrity and patriotism.”

Today, Dix continues giving presentations at the Center for American Values in Pueblo and creating community between other Medal of Honor recipients. “My mission is to keep us together, which is why we’re inviting them all here.”

An event in June will bring together individuals who have received a Medal of Honor at the Center for American Values. Located along Pueblo's Riverwalk, the center is in its 13th year of supporting its mission of promoting its core values of honor, integrity and patriotism in the Home of Heroes.