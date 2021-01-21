At least a thousand National Guard members brought in to secure the Capitol ahead of President Biden's inauguration are taking rest breaks outside and in nearby parking garages, photos showed.
Guard members were forced to vacate congressional grounds on Thursday after spending two weeks protecting the city following a deadly riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
“Yesterday, dozens of senators and congressmen walked down our lines taking photos, shaking our hands, and thanking us for our service," a guard member told Politico. "Within 24 hours, they had no further use for us and banished us to the corner of a parking garage. We feel incredibly betrayed."
"I've reached out directly to the Colorado National Guard Commander and our Colorado Guard soldiers are already off mission," tweeted Colorado congressman Jason Crow. "Our Guardmembers deserve to be treated better and I’m going to find out more about why this happened."
One Guard unit, which had been resting in the Dirksen Senate Office building, was told to leave the facility and later forced to rest in a nearby parking garage with no internet reception, one electrical outlet, and one bathroom with two stalls for 5,000 troops, Politico reported, citing the guard member.
“There really may be an important reason for us to vacate, and it just hasn’t been well communicated yet,” another guard member said.
Guard spokesman Maj. Matt Murphy said while U.S. Capitol Police were asked to move their rest area, the troops are ready to provide additional security if needed.
"As Congress is in session and increased foot traffic and business is being conducted, Capitol Police asked the troops to move their rest area,” Murphy said. “They were temporarily relocated to the Thurgood Marshall Judicial Center garage with heat and restroom facilities. We remain an agile and flexible force to provide for the safety and security of the Capitol and its surrounding areas.”
Upon hearing the news, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema offered her office for the troops.
"This is outrageous, shameful, and incredibly disrespectful to the men and women keeping the U.S. Capitol safe and secure. We need it fixed and we need answers on how it happened," Sinema said in a tweet.
After being in tight quarters with limited bathroom access, at least 100 guard members tested positive for COVID-19. Some are quarantining in hotels.
Guard members were brought in to prevent any further violence on Wednesday's inauguration. About 20,000 armed members were in the area for the past two weeks.
With Inauguration Day passing with no major incidents, the National Guard Bureau is working to help states with preparations and logistics to help return soldiers home, according to the Military Times.