The National Cybersecurity Center announced last week that it has appointed Dawn Meyerriecks to its board of directors.
As an independent director and board member, government and commercial technical powerhouse leader, Meyerriecks brings more than 30 years' experience pioneering new products and services and leading transformation for iconic brands around the world, including the CIA, AOL and the Department of Defense, according to a press release. She is a recognized expert in delivering entrepreneurial technical capabilities and processes to international markets, leveraging stakeholder acumen into strategy, development, integration and operations.
“Dawn Meyerriecks’ deep understanding of multi-industry needs is a tremendous benefit contributing to the NCC’s mission to build trust, knowledge, and security throughout cyberspace,” said Harry D. Raduege, Jr., CEO of the National Cybersecurity Center and retired Air Force lieutenant general. “In this critical time when cyber threats and bad actors are top of mind for all, Dawn Meyerriecks brings world-class talent to the NCC.”
The National Cybersecurity Center is a nonprofit organization established in 2016 for cyber innovation and awareness. It serves both public and private organizations and individuals through training, education and research. Learn more at cyber-center.org.