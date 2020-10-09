A new, military-inspired mural at Doherty High School featuring prominent Colorado Springs veterans should be ready for unveiling this Veterans Day.
"Everybody that comes down the hallway is awestruck at the size of it and historical nature of it," said Greg Thomas, an instructor at the school and a former CH-46 helicopter pilot, of the 60-by-14-foot mural he commissioned outside of his classroom.
"It looks sort of like a museum mural, like a giant history lesson. Teachers have been down here, school board members, and they're all quite impressed with it."
A serendipitous string of events lead to the project's undertaking about four years ago, Thomas said, when a local historian contacted him.
The first American to be killed during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, Navy Petty Officer First Class Daniel Griffin, was a 1928 graduate of Colorado Springs High School, which is now Palmer High School, the historian discovered.
About a week later Thomas saw an article in a newspaper about Phil Long, a prominent local car dealership owner who served in World War II as a Navy fighter pilot.
"I was trying to figure out what I could do with this information," said Thomas, who decided to ask his school's principal if he could convert the hallway near his classroom into a giant mural honoring the men.
The project was a go.
The wall also features Lt. Col. Marion Rodgers, a Tuskegee airman, and Lt. Col. Robert Masonheimer, who served as a bomber pilot during World War II, both of whom have Colorado Springs ties.
Raising enough money to fund work on the mural over the last few years has been no small undertaking.
"It's been a long drudge the last four years, trying to get this thing going," Thomas said.
But he's not done yet. Thomas has commissioned a new "more contemporary" wall, one that will feature a Navy F-18 fighter, the USS Colorado submarine, the USS Sullivans destroyer and an additional eight aircraft and ships. He's attempting to raise another $4,000 for that mural's completion.
After that?
"They have a lot of walls around here," Thomas said with a chuckle. "It all depends on what else I can come up with."
Those who wish to donate to the mural fund can do so by contacting Thomas at (719) 328-2743 or the Doherty High School business office at 4515 Barnes Road.