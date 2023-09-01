Volunteers packed pineapples, bananas, corn, coffee and other food into cars Friday morning across the street from the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center Friday morning as part of an annual grand give-back to the community to mark Patriot Day.

Mt. Carmel's event brings together numerous nonprofits to give military and veteran families food, sports gear for kids, books and alert them to numerous resources, such as mental health care.

Across El Paso County, those with military ties are a large group with the U.S. Census estimating that 86,000 veterans live in the county, in addition to those serving at the five military installations.

Mt. Carmel Director of Operations Paul Price said even in its eighth year, the event gives him goose bumps.

"When that stops happening, we'll stop doing it," he said. "It's incredible to see the people that come out, and how thankful they are."

Food was at the forefront of the event, in part, because it is an current need among junior enlisted soldiers, said Bob McLaughlin, executive director of the center.

The nonprofit also provides biweekly food distribution events that are open to the community and runs a food pantry specifically for service members and veterans, Price said. Opening up food distribution to the whole community, including the event on the Friday, helps spread the word about the nonprofit and all its numerous services, such as mental health care and help for starting a small business.

The need for greater support for veterans was highlighted by guest speaker Robert Irvine, a celebrity chef and former member of the U.K. Royal Navy, who addressed the high number of veterans who die by suicide.

"It's our job to make sure that we change that," he said.

While national estimates around veteran suicides vary, in El Paso County during 2021, at least one military veteran or active-duty service member died by suicide every week in El Paso County, recent data from the Coroner's Office shows.

The number veterans suicides started to draw national attention in the post-9/11 era when many more younger veterans started to die by suicide.

As part of the event, community leaders paused to remember the sacrifices of veterans, active duty service members and first responders, as the 22nd anniversary of 9/11 approaches. McLaughlin recalled how former President George Bush said at the time the country would not fail or falter in our response to those attacks and thousands of people responded to that call for action.

"We owe so much to them and to you who have served," he said.