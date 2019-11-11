Missing for 75 years, WWII submarine found after translation error discovered

A missing World War II submarine was found off the coast of Japan after explorers discovered a 75-year-old error in the coordinates of where the sub was, the expedition team said.
The USS Grayback sank in February 1944 after Japanese forces attacked it as the sub was on a mission in the East China Sea. The sub had sunk 21,594 tons of shipping on its final mission alone, and overall, the submarine is credited with sinking 14 ships at 63,835 tons, according to the Navy.
Ocean explorer Tim Taylor, who founded the Lost 52 Project that aims to unearth lost US WWII submarines, and his team made the Grayback discovery about 1,400 feet below the surface southwest of Okinawa in June. The Navy recently confirmed the team's findings, Taylor's group said Sunday.