Miss Colorado — an Air Force officer — receives gift from Colorado Springs car dealership

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for Air Force 2nd Lt. Madison Marsh. On May 27, she was crowned the newest Miss Colorado after beating out about 20 of the state’s top competitors for the title. The following week, she graduated from the Air Force Academy and accepted a commission, making her the first active-duty military officer to hold a title in the Miss America organization.

Marsh is currently on leave as she prepares to transfer to her next duty station, but it’s not a vacation, she said.

“Right now, I’m trying to pack in as many appearances as I can, until I have to resume my military duties,” Marsh said. “I’m focusing on connecting with as many people as possible. So my schedule is pretty packed.”

On Monday, a local car dealership presented Marsh with a gift that should help make her more mobile as she travels across the state in her role as Miss Colorado.

In a brief ceremony at Mike Maroone Honda, president and operating partner Jeff Bramhall handed Marsh the keys to a new Honda CR-V, free of charge.

The Colorado Springs dealership has been involved in several programs supporting local service members, officials said.

“She’s a great representative of our military, and as a veteran myself, that’s important to me,” said Bramhall, who served in the Marine Corps. “But she is also a representative of Colorado Springs, which is amazing. We wanted to be a part of that.”

Marsh said she is thrilled to be a representative of the military, the Miss America organization, and Colorado Springs, and that her new gift will be a big help as she fulfills her duties.

“(The vehicle) allows me to go out and connect with people, anywhere,” she said. “That’s one of the biggest things about being in the Miss America organization, and especially being Miss Colorado.”

Marsh’s new title gives her the opportunity to increase pancreatic cancer awareness, a topic about which she is passionate. In 2018 she lost her mother, Whitney, to the disease, which is one of the deadliest and sneakiest forms of cancer.

“My mother had such a short life,” she said. “She died at 41 years old. What I’ve learned from that is that, as a young woman, I need to make the most of every day, and do what I love. For me, that means serving in the military, and serving under the Miss Colorado organization.”

This fall, Marsh will begin pursuing a Master’s Degree at the Harvard Kennedy School. After she transfers to her new duty station, she plans to visit Colorado as much as her military work schedule permits. And before long, she will have to begin preparing to compete for the title of Miss America 2024.

Until then, she intends to keep making appearances and spreading her message, aided by her gift from Mike Maroone Honda.

“Winning (the Miss Colorado) title isn’t just about going to the national stage,” Marsh said. “It’s about getting to know people, being a good role model, and broadening my platform. This car will allow me to do that, which is why I’m so grateful and excited to have it — and to drive it today.”