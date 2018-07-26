Veterans and active-duty military will get free admission to all 41 Colorado state parks for the month of August.
“We greatly appreciate our active duty service members and veterans for their service to our country,” said Kris Middledorf, Colorado Parks and Wildlife area wildlife manager. “We also recognize that it goes beyond the individual service member or veteran, it also includes the spouses and children who spend their lives supporting their family members who may be in harm’s way or serving in an essential role in the defense of our nation.”
All eligible park-goers can pick up their a hang-tag pass for their car as soon as Aug. 1. The pass admits all passengers in the car. CPW plans to continue offering a free month of park access every year as long as general fund dollars are appropriated by the Legislature.
Service members and their families will have access to activities including archery, boating, fishing, hiking, kayaking and wildlife-viewing.
Veterans and active-duty military personnel can get their hang-tag pass by showing parks staff one of the following:
Active or retired military identification
DD Form 2
DD Form 2765
DD214
Veterans Affairs medical card
A current Colorado Driver’s License or state issued identification card with the veteran seal printed on it
“There is no easy way to thank our military members for their selfless service,” added Middledorf. “One thing we are proud to do is invite our veterans and active duty service members and their families to enjoy the outdoors with us at our State Parks and State Wildlife Areas.”
CPW will offer free entrance to everyone on Aug. 6, in celebration of Colorado Day.