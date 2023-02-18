DENVER — A young Marine from Colorado has died.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marine Corps confirmed that Private First Class Christopher Hutchings, 19, was pronounced deceased in his barracks at Camp Pendleton in Southern California on Feb. 5.

"We take all loss of life very seriously and extend our deepest condolences to those affected," the spokesperson said in a statement. "PFC Hutchings was a valued member of the MWSS-372 “Diamondbacks” family and is missed greatly."

The cause of Hutchings' death is under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS). The agency said that is routine in the case of non-combat, medically unattended fatalities of Department of the Navy service members.

