Active-duty service members in Colorado Springs now can receive financial assistance for in-home child care from the Department of Defense as part of a program to help meet the high demand.

The military announced this week the Child Care in Your Home program would expand into Colorado Springs and several other communities because of the long waitlists for DOD-facilitated child care, according to a news release. The program will cover 30 to 60 hours of care in a service member’s home.

While child care is in high demand across much of El Paso County, the largest shortfall for child care is in areas around Fort Carson, including Fountain, Security and Widefield, said Kelly Hurtado, vice president of programs for Joint Initiatives for Youth + Families, a nonprofit that serves the Pikes Peak region.

The early child care field has faced a workforce crisis for a while, she said. The industry has built in imbalance because typically parents have to fund 100% of child care tuition, which can be financially tough, while at the same time child care providers are often paid far less than teachers in K-12 schools.

Joint Initiatives started a task force to work on the issue in late 2020 to help early child educators gain credentials and provide support to early childhood business owners, Hurtado said.

“When we look at it from a communitywide perspective we are really growing our future workforce, our future leaders,” she said.

While the task force has made progress the community still needs more early education teachers.

When care is not available, families have to find a provider outside their area or rely on family, friends and neighbors to provide care, she said.

“I think this DOD expansion is going to help,” she said.

The DOD might make other investments and improve transparency of the availability of early child care next year as well, if proposals in the National Defense Authorization Act pass. The major annual must-pass bill includes $113 million for new child care centers and requires the military to publish waitlists for child care centers, among other steps to meet the need.

State investments could also help families who need child care.

Colorado is starting universal preschool for families to provide 15 hours of free care in August for the first time, a change that could help lower families out of pocket costs for care throughout the community, she said. Students can still be enrolled in full-time preschool care and receive 15 hours of care free, according to the state.

Hurtado said 160 local providers have signed on to provide care attracted by the state’s rates.

“It really does seem like it’s playing out in a win-win way,” she said.

The highest need for child care in the community is for infants and toddlers, said Liz Denson, president and CEO of Early Connections Learning Centers. And there has been some concern the new state funding for preschool could encourage some child care providers to open up more slots for 4-year-olds, rather than offering some slots to infants and toddlers. But some state funding could offset that effect.

The DOD’s model to fund in-home babysitters is an “interesting and unique” model that other agencies could potentially follow, Denson said. But in-home care providers may be challenged to support children with challenging behaviors or additional needs.

The military requires providers in the in-home program to participate in 32 hours of basic training, such as CPR certification, first aid certification and child abuse prevention training. They also must complete background checks, such as an FBI criminal history background check.

Parents who participate should research the tax implications and will be required to negotiate a contract with their child care provider, according to the military.

The new military program is open to children who are six weeks to 5 years old. School-age children are eligible if younger siblings are enrolled, according to the DOD.

Those interested in the new DOD financial assistance can find more specifics about the program at public.militarychildcare.csd.disa.mil/mcc-central/mcchome/mccyn.

