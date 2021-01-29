The skies might get loud this upcoming week in the Pikes Peak region while a Marine unit completes a training exercise at Fort Carson and Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site, a Fort Carson news release announced.
The Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron VMM-161 from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California will be practicing maneuvers with four Osprey aircraft. The training was set to begin Friday and last until Feb 8.
Fort Carson soldiers and other branches of the military use Piñon Canyon Maneuver Site for mock combat, training and military exercises. The site is also noted for its fragile grasslands and historical features. Fort Carson is "committed to balancing our training mission with protecting and preserving PCMS' natural environment and historical properties," the release stated.
"Environmental personnel are involved in all levels of planning for military training, construction and other activities that could affect the PCMS environment," spokeswoman Brandy Gill said in the news release.
The training might generate loud noises. Any complaints about noise should be directed to the Fort Carson Public Affairs Office at (719) 526-9849.