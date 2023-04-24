Kaitlyn Everson, an Eagleview Middle School teacher and military spouse, said her husband changed duty stations three times since 2020. For her family, that meant uprooting their lives three times in less than three years. For her son, Hayden, that meant having to bid an abrupt farewell to three different sets of friends and starting over as the “new kid” in three different schools.

“It’s hard, always having to move away from friends,” said Hayden, 12. “You make friends, and you spend a lot of time with them, and then you’re just like, ‘Bye. See ya.’”

Hayden was one of several Eagleview students on hand Monday when Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera visited the District 20 school for a small-group discussion with several military-affiliated students and their families.

The visit was originally scheduled to take place on Wednesday, but a security issue forced a last-minute postponement.

Several service members who couldn’t make it last week were able to attend on Monday.

“We want to thank everyone for coming — especially those of you who made it twice,” said District 20 spokeswoman Allison Cortez.

In recognition of the Month of the Military Child, Primavera sat with the Eagleview families to get a first-person perspective of the various challenges that come with being part of an active-duty military family.

“The state of Colorado and the Polis/Primavera administration are committed to supporting our military families statewide,” she said, citing pieces of legislation designed to facilitate school transfers from others states, and to eliminate some of the licensing red tape for transferring teachers and other professionals.

“We’re also committed to helping our students thrive.”

Mayor John Suthers, who was also in attendance, stressed the importance of taking care of active-duty families in a city with five military installations.

“In a community of 500,000 people, over 200,000 of them have a military connection,” Suthers said. “We want to continue to be the best military hometown in the country.”

Sign Up for free: Military Brief Your weekly local update on local military news and events, sent straight to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Having to adjust to a new school with a new curriculum — often in the middle of an academic year — was chief among the families’ list of challenges.

“My 10th grader has never participated in a science fair, because we’ve always had to move before it happens,” said Amanda Trimillos.

A lack of year-to-year continuity is another difficulty, Hayden Everson said.

“We don’t get to go through every grade level with our friends like other kids do,” he said.

Life as a military kid isn’t all bad, according to Hayden.

“My dad always gets discounts,” he said, smiling.

Primavera and Suthers encouraged students and parents to get involved at the school and district levels if they want to affect positive change.

“I think this (conversation) has been really valuable to me,” Primavera said. “And I will take your concerns to (Gov. Polis).”

Trimillos, an Eagleview teacher, said she hopes Monday’s event will open the door for future discussions.

“I think this was a good opportunity for military students and their families to be in the same room and get to know each other,” said Trimillos, who has co-authored a book titled “Seasons of My Military Student.” “It would have been nice to have more time, but maybe more conversations will happen as a result of today.”